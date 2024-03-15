Kelly Clarkson sues ex Brandon Blackstock for second time; says he still ‘owes her money’

Kelly Clarkson filed a new lawsuit against her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in a Los Angeles court on Monday, months after winning her first case against him. The second lawsuit is expected to dig deeper than the one she won last month. Reportedly, Clarkson has sued Blackstock and his father Narvel Balckstock's management company, Starstruck Entertainment, for violations of California labor laws. Kelly Clarkson performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kelly Clarkson sues ex-Brandon Blackstock for the second time

According to Page Six, the American singer and TV personality sought a ruling that Blackstock and Starstruck Entertainment had been violating state labor rules since the start of their relationship. The accusation pointed to the violation of the Talent Agencies Act by operating as an "unlicensed talent agency," arranging business deals on her behalf since 2007.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck … all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable … and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith,” the court filing read, obtained by the outlet.

Also read: Love is Blind season 7: Release date, cast, location, everything about Netflix dating show

Kelly Clarkson accuses ex of being an unlicensed talent agent

In her new suit, Clarkson claims that she should receive a full refund for all of the money she paid Blackstock’s father’s company Starstruck Entertainment since 2007, including “commissions, fees, profit, advances, production fees, and any other money.”

Blackstock was found in violation of California labor laws in November 2023. He was not allowed to take part in deals for “The Voice,” Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL), Wayfair, or Billboard Music Awards (BMA). As per the law, talent agents are only allowed to negotiate job contracts for their clients, with some exceptions. Blackstock has appealed the decision, and if Clarkson wins her new lawsuit, his case will be weaker. In a previous ruling, the court stated, "Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists”.

Also read: Meghan Markle returns to Instagram amid Kate Middleton's photo receiving a warning

Bryan Freedman, Blackstock's attorney provided Rolling Stone with a statement. He said, “It is morally, ethically, and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage.”

Given that Starstruck Entertainment sued Clarkson in 2020 for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show, the most recent filing might be seen as Clarkson's comeback on legal war.