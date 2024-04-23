Emily in Paris season 4: Netflix unveils the release window of Lilly Collins starrer in 2024

Emily in Paris season 4 finally has an update which can excite all beret lovers and croissant connoisseurs! Netflix has unveiled the release window for the highly anticipated fourth installment of Lily Collins starrer and it looks like Emily Cooper's next chapter of love, career chaos, and fashion faux pas is arriving just in time to brighten your day. The world’s most predictable show, Emily in Paris, has been renewed for a fourth season.

Emily in Paris season 4 release date

Though Netflix hasn't revealed the exact date yet, get ready for season 4 to sashay onto your screens in the second half of 2024. The OTT can set the release date anywhere between July-December. While the streaming service recently announced a list of upcoming titles, Emily’s whereabouts were kept under wraps– causing some to worry that the series would be delayed until 2025.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

However, Netflix co-chairman Ted Sarandos recently confirmed a 2024 release via The Hollywood Reporter, so fans can rest easy knowing that Emily’s wild Parisian adventures are coming back sooner than we thought!

Also release: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258: Release date, regional time zones, spoilers, what to expect

When to expect Emily in Paris season 4 on Netflix?

Production on the new season has been slower than usual, so it's possible that the release date could be pushed back from October (like season 2) to November or December. In addition, there are a number of other shows on Netflix that will be coming out in the latter half of 2024. Highly anticipated titles such as Squid Game 2, Cobra Kai, Outer Banks etc are slated to hit screens in the second half. So, it's possible that Emily in Paris could be delayed to avoid competing shows and give each one more time to shine.

Also read: Anne Hathaway reveals kissing 10 men in 1 day and feeling ‘gross’ about it; 'pretended I was excited'

Emily in Paris Season 4 plot speculation

Season 3 of the Lily Collins-starring series ended on a cliffhanger, with Gabriel shocking Emily by announcing that his girlfriend is pregnant. As for season 4’s plot, the showstopper herself told Entertainment Tonight, “I heard all the endings and thought they were alts.” Lilly Collins added, “Then I realised they were all the endings at once. I was like, ‘Wait, there’s a wedding, and then there’s a wedding that doesn’t happen, or this engagement that turns into a wedding that turns into non-wedding, which turns into a pregnancy announcement, which turns into, like, what the f*ck? What!’” As per the co-executive producer Darren Star, the twist of Gabriel's girlfriend being pregnant will largely complicate the storyline.