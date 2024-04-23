Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258: Release date, regional time zones, spoilers, what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 details: Another weekend has passed, which means it's time for the new JJK chapter. What happens after Yuji's connection to the King of Curses, Sukuna, makes its way into the plotline? Jujutsu Kaisen, the brainchild of Gege Akutami, continues to skyrocket in popularity, rivalling titans like One Piece and Dragon Ball. Fans are eager to see how Yuji's battle with Sukuna unfolds going forward, as his awakening has allowed him to continue striking out with what seems like endless Black Flashes. Sukuna and Yuji Itadori's connection in Jujutsu Kaisen revealed! However, it's not what fans have been vouching for.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 release date

It looks like the tide has truly turned in Yuji vs. Sukuna! Not only did Yuji take the upper hand, but he also managed to break Gojo's all-time record for the number of Black Flashes released! We can't wait to see how things play out in Chapter 258 as the mysterious “Shrine” could be a key factor in Yuji’s plan to continue weakening Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 release time

The official release time of JJK 258 according to Japanese Standard Time is Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 AM. However, due to different time zones, several regions will receive it on April 28.

Time Zone Local Date and Time Pacific Standard Time 7:00 AM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:00 AM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 British Summer Time 4:00 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 potential spoiler

The mystery surrounding Yuji's shrine is likely to deepen in chapter 258. While Sukuna was aware of his hidden power, it appears that Yuji’s recent awakening has held him back. However, as time goes on, the possibilities for this mysterious ability will become more apparent. Unlike Sukuna’s cursed technique, the shrine of Yuji holds special potentials. As the battle continues in Chapter 258, it is possible that Sukuna will be further weakened by the increasing power of Yuji. But what about Yuji's past? The Itadori family’s mysterious history could be the key to unlocking Yuji’s true power. Prepare for an explosive new chapter as Yuji uses a new set of skills against Sukuna!

