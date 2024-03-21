Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 spoilers: What makes Kusakabe the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer? JJK0 rogue character returns

The never-ending ferocious armed conflict with the King of Curses had recently pulled Atsuya Kusakabe out of his shell to take the stand against him. After claiming several lives and leaving countless ruthlessly wounded, Sukuna's slashes keep coming down mercilessly. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 leaks surfaced online earlier today, revealing even more mindboggling hints of what and who's ready to take up arms in the next outing. Previous chapters proved Maki's unbeatable energy, with even Sukuna claiming how the thought of fighting against her roused his excitement. When she tasted dust, the last-standing hero, Kusakabe, was left with no alternative but to jump in. According to alleged JJK 254 spoilers, the Kusakabe vs Sukuna showdown is to come to an end soon, with Miguel dropping in for a surprise comeback.

JJK Chapter 254 Release Date

The next JJK manga chapter is slated to release on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 12 am JST in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 16. Readers in the US will be able to access the new entry on Sunday, March 24, at 7 am PST / 9 am CST / 10 am EST.

Where to read the manga: Viz Media website (free), Shueisha's MANGA Plus website (free), and Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app (subscription).

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 spoilers: What to expect from Sukuna vs Kusakabe next?

The upcoming chapter is titled ‘Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 26,’ and alleged JJK spoilers suggest that Kusakabe's Simple Domain will strike so hard that even the King of Curses will bow down to praise his adversary. Although, at first, Sukuna underestimates the strength of his attack, Atsuya Kusakabe's Simple Domain strategy works in the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer’s favour by amplifying his Cursed Energy hits.

Experienced in his trade, Kusakabe has undoubtedly surpassed many other rivals Sukuna has faced so far. Going head to head with the cursed villain, he's instinctively held his ground on the battlefield against Sukuna's bloodthirsty attacks. On top of that, the Simple Domain expands the scope of his abilities exponentially. Reading the “sparks” of Sukuna's cursed energy, Kusakabe may have dodged one too many slashes, but eventually, he's taken down by one of them.

Longtime Jujutsu Kaisen fans who've endlessly cursed mangaka Gege Akutami for killing off their favourite characters will be pleased to know that the upcoming chapter will once again bring Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami through a flashback. The ultimate duo and Mei Mei dive into an in-depth conversation about Kusakabe and his powers, hyping his abilities. Gojo is seen applauding his Simple Domain technique, especially since he can adeptly harness without casting a Vow. Mei Mei also keenly observes Kusakabe's Simple Domain sucks in his opponent, making it easier to attack them. The flashback also spotlights Nanami, recalling that no one can block Kusakabe's barrage attack while also implying that Gojo doesn't even need to block it.

Go_Jover scooper on X (formerly Twitter) also tweeted that Mei Mei holds Kusakabe in great regard. “He's the type of Jujutsu Sorcerer that I would like to bring on a deserted island, Mei Mei says in Chapter 254.

Akin to how Kusakabe has been able to foresee the “sparks” of Sukuna's attacks, he'll even sense the foreboding World-Cutting Slash. At the given opportunity, he expands his Simple Domain and comes at Sukuna, unleashing the fury of his katana. However, the action backfires, resulting in his broken katana. Several pivotal characters have already tried their hand at defeating Sukuna, ending up fatally injured in the process. Kusakabe can't help but honour their chivalry and put his life on the line. This eventually comes down to the moving revelation of why everyone believes him to be the strongest Grade-1 sorcerer: His kindness.

Kusakabe continues his barrage of attacks by aiming at Sukuna's already vulnerable heart. However, it all seemingly ends with him falling down to the ground with his chest all slashed up. Ui Ui comes in to remove him from the battlefield, but Sukuna, all charged with hostile energy, moves in to slay him, too. Just in time for the attack, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 rogue sorcerer, Miguel, drops in and saves his neck. At the end of the chapter, the editor's comment remarks, “ Miguel, the man who fought Gojo Satoru on equal footing, joins the fight!?”