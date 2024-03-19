2024 Spring Anime schedule: What, when and where to watch

Brace yourselves for the upcoming shower of genre-diverse anime releases across multiple streaming platforms and the big screen this Spring 2024. The next few months promise a blissful ride for Otakus, who've always wanted their favourite graphic novel titles to come to life. The Japanese entertainment industry is rife with passionate zeal as the new anime lineup doesn't merely have plans for fresh adaptations, but also a soft spot reserved for the ongoing saga of long-running beloved shows that fans can't enough of. Several projects will also be flashed on the big screen for theatre-loving movie buffs. Spring is officially (and astronomically) here, and so is the schedule for our animated treats.

My Hero Academia Season 7 and Demon Slayer Season 4 are two of the biggest anime releases from the 2024 Spring lineup. They're expected to drop on Crunchyroll.