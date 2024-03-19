2024 Spring Anime schedule: What, when and where to watch
The 2024 Spring Anime lineup across streaming platforms is brimming with blazing hits like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer and other new titles.
Brace yourselves for the upcoming shower of genre-diverse anime releases across multiple streaming platforms and the big screen this Spring 2024. The next few months promise a blissful ride for Otakus, who've always wanted their favourite graphic novel titles to come to life. The Japanese entertainment industry is rife with passionate zeal as the new anime lineup doesn't merely have plans for fresh adaptations, but also a soft spot reserved for the ongoing saga of long-running beloved shows that fans can't enough of. Several projects will also be flashed on the big screen for theatre-loving movie buffs. Spring is officially (and astronomically) here, and so is the schedule for our animated treats.
2024 Spring Anime Film Releases
Detective Conan Movie 27 (April 12)
Kuramerukagari (April 12)
Kurayukaba (April 12)
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi (April 19)
Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (May - TBA)
Trapezium (May 10)
i☆Ris the Movie: Full Energy!! (May 17)
Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era (May 24)
Rabbits Kingdom the Movie (June 14)
Oomuro-ke: Dear Friends (June 21)
Look Back (June 28)
2024 Spring Anime schedule
March 30
- Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included
April 1
- Shin Yaranai ka
- Re:Monster
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Train to the End of the World
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Gods' Games We Play
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary Part 2
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 2
- Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji
April 3
- Bartender Glass of God
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 4
- Wind Breaker
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- A Condition Called Love
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- An Archedemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bide
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 5
- A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics
- Astro Note
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll (expected)
- Nijiyon Animation 2
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- The iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 6
- Tonbo!
- Yatagarasu
- Girls Band Cry
- Highspeed Etoile
April 7
- Tonari no Youkai-san
- Mission: Yozakura Family
- Himitsu no AiPri
- Blue Archive the Animation
- The Fable
Streaming platform: Hulu
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger
Streaming platform: Hulu
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Sound! Euphonium Season 3
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Vampire Dormitory
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night
Streaming platform: HIDIVE
April 8
- Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Tadaima, Okaeri
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 9
- Rinkai!
- Ryuzoku: The Blazing Dawn
Streaming platform: Official anime website lists the premiere at April 6, but it will reportedly be available on Prime Video and Hulu on April 9.
- Oblivion Battery
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Unnamed Memory
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 10
- Date A Live V
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- Viral Hit
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 12
- Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy II (Cour 2)
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 13
- Kaiju No. 8
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 14
- The New Gate
- Whisper Me a Love Song
Streaming platform: HIDIVE
May 4
- My Hero Academia Season 7
Streaming platform: Expected to drop on Crunchyroll; previous seasons also available on Hulu
May 12
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc / Demon Slayer Season 4
Streaming platform: Crunchyroll
April 19
Ongoing Crunchyroll Anime telecasts
- Case Closed on Saturday, 4:30 am PT
- Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc on Sunday at 1 am PT
- Chibi Maruko-chan on Monday at 4 am PT
- One Piece on Saturday at 6 pm PT
- Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy - Season 2 on Monday at 8 am PT (Dub version on Monday at 12:30 pm PT)
- Wonderful Precure on Saturday at 5:30 pm PT
Other ongoing anime schedules
- Urusei Yatsura Season 2 (streaming on HIDIVE)
- Delicious in Dungeon (streaming on Netflix)
Undated Spring 2024 Anime releases
- Kuramerukagari: Crunchyroll
- Kurayukaba: Crunchyroll