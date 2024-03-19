 2024 Spring Anime schedule: What, when and where to watch - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

2024 Spring Anime schedule: What, when and where to watch

ByAshima Grover
Mar 19, 2024 07:16 PM IST

The 2024 Spring Anime lineup across streaming platforms is brimming with blazing hits like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer and other new titles.

Brace yourselves for the upcoming shower of genre-diverse anime releases across multiple streaming platforms and the big screen this Spring 2024. The next few months promise a blissful ride for Otakus, who've always wanted their favourite graphic novel titles to come to life. The Japanese entertainment industry is rife with passionate zeal as the new anime lineup doesn't merely have plans for fresh adaptations, but also a soft spot reserved for the ongoing saga of long-running beloved shows that fans can't enough of. Several projects will also be flashed on the big screen for theatre-loving movie buffs. Spring is officially (and astronomically) here, and so is the schedule for our animated treats.

My Hero Academia Season 7 and Demon Slayer Season 4 are two of the biggest anime releases from the 2024 Spring lineup. They're expected to drop on Crunchyroll.
My Hero Academia Season 7 and Demon Slayer Season 4 are two of the biggest anime releases from the 2024 Spring lineup. They're expected to drop on Crunchyroll.

2024 Spring Anime Film Releases

Detective Conan Movie 27 (April 12)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kuramerukagari (April 12)

Kurayukaba (April 12)

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi (April 19)

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (May - TBA)

Trapezium (May 10)

i☆Ris the Movie: Full Energy!! (May 17)

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era (May 24)

Rabbits Kingdom the Movie (June 14)

Oomuro-ke: Dear Friends (June 21)

Look Back (June 28)

Also read | Why is there no Jujutsu Kaisen this week? Here's when Chapter 254 will release

2024 Spring Anime schedule

March 30

  • Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included

April 1

  • Shin Yaranai ka
  • Re:Monster

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Train to the End of the World

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Gods' Games We Play

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary Part 2

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

April 2

  • Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji

April 3

  • Bartender Glass of God

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

April 4

  • Wind Breaker

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • A Condition Called Love

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • An Archedemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bide

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

April 5

  • A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics
  • Astro Note
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll (expected)

  • Nijiyon Animation 2

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • The iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

Also read | Suicide Squad Isekai anime series: Release window, characters, trailer and everything we know so far

April 6

  • Tonbo!
  • Yatagarasu
  • Girls Band Cry
  • Highspeed Etoile

April 7

  • Tonari no Youkai-san
  • Mission: Yozakura Family
  • Himitsu no AiPri
  • Blue Archive the Animation
  • The Fable

Streaming platform: Hulu

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger

Streaming platform: Hulu

  • As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Sound! Euphonium Season 3

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Vampire Dormitory

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

Streaming platform: HIDIVE

April 8

  • Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Tadaima, Okaeri

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

April 9

  • Rinkai!
  • Ryuzoku: The Blazing Dawn

Streaming platform: Official anime website lists the premiere at April 6, but it will reportedly be available on Prime Video and Hulu on April 9.

  • Oblivion Battery

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Unnamed Memory

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

April 10

  • Date A Live V

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • Viral Hit

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

April 12

  • Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

  • The Misfit of Demon King Academy II (Cour 2)

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

April 13

  • Kaiju No. 8

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

April 14

  • The New Gate
  • Whisper Me a Love Song

Streaming platform: HIDIVE

May 4

Streaming platform: Expected to drop on Crunchyroll; previous seasons also available on Hulu

May 12

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc / Demon Slayer Season 4

Streaming platform: Crunchyroll

April 19

Ongoing Crunchyroll Anime telecasts

  • Case Closed on Saturday, 4:30 am PT
  • Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc on Sunday at 1 am PT
  • Chibi Maruko-chan on Monday at 4 am PT
  • One Piece on Saturday at 6 pm PT
  • Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy - Season 2 on Monday at 8 am PT (Dub version on Monday at 12:30 pm PT)
  • Wonderful Precure on Saturday at 5:30 pm PT

Other ongoing anime schedules

  • Urusei Yatsura Season 2 (streaming on HIDIVE)
  • Delicious in Dungeon (streaming on Netflix)

Undated Spring 2024 Anime releases

  • Kuramerukagari: Crunchyroll
  • Kurayukaba: Crunchyroll

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / 2024 Spring Anime schedule: What, when and where to watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On