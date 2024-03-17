Why is there no Jujutsu Kaisen this week? Here's when Chapter 254 will release

After witnessing the brutal showdown between Sukuna and Maki, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been anticipating the release of Chapter 254. However, much to their dismay, the chapter is not coming out this week. With the previous issue's release on Sunday, March 10, the next chapter has faced an unexpected delay. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 has faced an unexpected delay

Why is JJK Chapter 254 not coming out this week?

The 16th issue of Jujutsu Kaisen, which is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 17, will not include Chapter 254. Although there is no official news release about the delay, the Weekly Shonen Jump is not on a break this week. This means that the delay could have mostly likely been due to Gege Akutami's busy schedule.

It is a usual practice for Akutami to take breaks every three weeks. The last time a break happened was after the release of Chapter 251, which featured Maki's entry into the ongoing battle between Yuta, Yuji, Rika, and Sukuna. Following the previous break, Chapters 252 and 253 were released in two consecutive weeks.

March has been incredibly busy for the famous Japanese manga writer amid the series' 6th anniversary. Recently, a striking new artwork for JJK was released to commemorate the series' milestone after its debut in 2018. The anniversary artwork and celebrations around JJK could explain the change in Akutami's schedule.

JJK Chapter 254: Release date and time, where to read

The chapter is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 25, at 12 am JST. However, the exact time varies across different regions. In the United States, the new JJK chapter will arrive on Sunday, March 24, at 7 am PST/ 9 am CST/ 10 am EST.

Fans can read the chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms are free, the latter requires a subscription.