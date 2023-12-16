My Hero Academia Season 7: Trailer, release date, timings, special, movie and more

Jump Festa 2024 Event At the Jump Festa 2024 event, much of the much-awaited information about the next instalment of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi's popular manga series on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Many new insights were revealed new insights into the development of the series.

Many of the renowned voice actors like Daiki Yamashita, Kenta Miyake, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, and Kouki Uchiyama, marked their presence at the event. They reminisced nine years of the anime's presence on Jump Festa and shared some interesting facts related to the series, as given to them by the mangaka and the anime team.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Trailer

Many new insights were revealed new insights into the development of the series like the fact that detective Naomosa Tsukauchi was initially conceived as All For One's agent and Endeavor was originally supposed to die in Season 6. However, Horikoshi decided against it.

A new promotional video for the series was released during the event, giving a peek into the decisive battle between the U.A. High Students and the villains led by All For One.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Release Date

The next instalment is set to debut on May 4, 2024. It will begin with the Star and Stripe Arc, featuring All Might's pupil, the American Hero known as Star and Stripe. Voiced by Romi Park, the character is set to play a crucial role in the upcoming series.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Timings

The anime will be broadcast on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV, with new episodes every Saturday at 5:30 PM JST.

My Hero Academia Memories: A Special

Before the launch of Season 7, a four-part special titled, ‘My Hero Academia Memories’ will be aired on:

April 6

April 13

April 20

April 27

Along with providing a recap of the series, they will also introduce new scenes.

My Hero Academia The Movie 4: A Movie

The surprises don't stop here. A new movie titled, ‘My Hero Academia The Movie 4’ will be released in the summer of 2024, which is now awaited by plenty of fans.

