Craving a new anime series that blends spooky humour with hilarious situations? Vampire Dormitory, the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ema Tōyama is the only cross-dressing anime this spring season. The anime is getting attention for its supernatural theme, and funny storyline. We've got the scoop on everything you need to know, including the complete release schedule, a peek into the expected plot, and where you can sink your teeth into this exciting new show! Vampire Dormitory: Complete release schedule, regional time, plot, where to watch(Youtube)

Plotline of Vampire Dormitory

Vampire Dormitory premiered its first episode on Sunday, 7 April at 11:30 am JST. The series follows two main characters: Mito, who crosses herself as a boy, and Ruka, a vampire. The plot revolves around a homeless girl, who lives on the streets until the vampire rescues her. He makes her a deal: she gets to be his slave, so he can feed on her at any time, and she gets to live in the boys' dorm.

Vampire Dormitory episodes release schedule

The Vampire Dormitory anime, based on a popular manga, will only be around for one season (cour). New episodes will premiere on Sundays for most viewers, but the exact day might differ depending on the different time zones. The manga itself started in a magazine called Nakayoshi back in November 2018, and the anime adaptation just arrived in April 2024!

Vampire Dormitory episodes release date and time (regional-wise)

Episode Date Release Timings (PDT) Release Timings (BST) Release Timings (IST) 1 April 7, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 2 April 14, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 3 April 21, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 4 April 28, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 5 May 5, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 6 May 12, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 7 May 19, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 8 May 26, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 9 June 2, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 10 June 9, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 11 June 16, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM 12 June 23, 2024 7:30 AM 3:30 PM 8:00 PM

How many episodes are there in Vampire Dormitory?

The series consists of 12 episodes in total, split across three Blu-ray and DVD volumes, each containing four episodes. The director of the series is Nobuyoshi Nagayama (famous for Love FLOPS), and the script is written by Toko Machida. The series is produced by Studio Blanc.

Where to watch Vampire Dormitory?

If you are not in Japan, the show is streaming on Crunchyroll for the international audience. Vampire Dormitory will arrive 30 minutes after its official premiere on Japan’s local networks like AT-X, Tokyo MX and others.