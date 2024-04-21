 Detective Conan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 secure anime TV rankings for April week 2 - Hindustan Times
Detective Conan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime S3 secure anime TV rankings for April week 2

ByAshima Grover
Apr 21, 2024 12:24 PM IST

Some major anime title witness slipping viewership ratings. A 2019 Detective Conan movie reigns over movie rankings.

The anime TV rankings for the second week of April (from April 8 to April 14) are in, and the chart has witnessed some ups and downs compared to last week's listings.

Detective Conan ranks at #3 and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season at #5 on the April week 2 anime rankings chart in Kanto region.
Detective Conan ranks at #3 and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season at #5 on the April week 2 anime rankings chart in Kanto region.

The latest season premieres, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and My Hero Academia (special episodes airing ahead of Season 7 release date), have once again left their mark on the audience, especially with significant numbers tuning in for the weekly episodes. However, average household viewership ratings for both titles have slipped from the previous week.

During the first week of April in the Kanto region, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 clocked in ratings of 4.6%, and My Hero Academia secured 3.5%. This time, the falling numbers ended with the former title bringing in 3.5% viewership ratings, and the latter is listed with only 2.7%.

Detective Conan also encountered a similar fate with slipping digits, but it made up for that loss in the other movie category. While the anime series attracted 5.3% ratings compared to last week's 5.6%, the Detective Conan film Case Closed: The Fist of Blue Sapphire, which aired on Nippon Television on April 12 at 9 pm JST, sought ratings of 9.2%.

Also read | Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoilers: Sukuna-Yuji connection reveal has an epic Greek mythology-esque twist

On the other hand, Sazae-chan maintained its ratings at the same number, closing in at 7.9% for two weeks in a row. Shooting a spot higher than last time, Chibi Maruko-chan took the second spot with 6.4% viewership. Meanwhile, Oshiri Tantei once again closed the Top 10 list with the same ratings as last time - 1.8%. Another anime title that saw its viewership fall this week was Fuji TV's One Piece - from 3% to 2.5%.

April Anime TV Rankings (Week 2 for Kanto region)

AnimeBroadcasting ChannelPremiere Date/TimeAverage Household Rate
Sazae-SanFuji TVApril 14 / 6:30 pm7.9%
Chibi Maruko-chanFuji TVApril 14 / 6 pm 6.4%
Detective ConanNippon TelevisionApril 13 / 6 pm 5.3%
Wonderful Precure!TV AsahiApril 14 / 8:30 am3.5%
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Nippon TelevisionApril 12 / 11 pm 3.5%
DoraemonTV AsahiApril 13 / 5 pm 3.0%
Crayon Shin-chanTV AsahiApril 13 / 4:30 pm2.8%
My Hero Academia Memories Nippon TelevisionApril 13 / 5:30 pm 2.7%
One Piece Fuji TVApril 14 / 9:30 am2.7%
Oshiri TanteiNHK-EApril 13 / 9 am1.8%

Source: Video Reasearch

