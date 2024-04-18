Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoilers: Sukuna-Yuji connection reveal has an epic Greek mythology-esque twist

It's a great time to be alive for all those Jujutsu Kaisen fans who've been riding the bandwagon that's been pushing for an eerie connection between the manga's protagonist, Yuji Itadori, and its sinister and undisputed King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Raw scans and spoilers for the upcoming 257th chapter of Gege Akutami's magnum opus allude to the fan-favourite theory, building on the potential blood relationship shared between the opposing forces. Sukuna and Yuji Itadori's connection in Jujutsu Kaisen revealed! However, it's not what fans have been vouching for.

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 21 will release Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257's official English translation on Monday, April 22, at 12 am JST. Tune in for the forthcoming entry to feast on the epic bombshells awaited next week.

Here's what we know about the next Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter, allegedly titled ‘Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 29,’ so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoilers: Yuji and Sukuna's relationship revealed

The previous chapter saw Sukuna finally finding his ground to regenerate after striking back with two Black Flashes. However, the Jujutsu High team had their answers ready, and Yuji responded in kind with his own Black Flash.

JJK's latest leaks intertwine a brutal Greek mythology-themed twist to the story. Replete with many cases of cannibalism, Greek myths list several such instances with the leader of the Titans' generation, Cronus' example, standing as a testament to the savage narrative.

Fearing that his children would follow in his footsteps and slay their father as he did his own, Cronus sought to prevent the potential hierarchical takeover by swallowing his children, including Zeus. Although these instances direct more focus towards such cases of familial violence centred around the parent-child dynamic, JJK 257, seemingly reminiscent of the same theme, drives a vengeful rivalry between siblings.

The raw scans allege that, while in his mother's womb, Sukuna ate his twin brother to avert starving to death. However, the unravelling of a dramatic climax caused the soul of his sibling to be reborn as Jin Itadori - Yuji's father.

Though the recent emergence of these scans fuels the conversations around the anticipated Yuji-Sukuna connection, it refutes the popular claims addressing them as brothers. For the longest time possible, fans have been speculating about their supposed brotherly ties, but if we're to follow the spoilers, Jin Itadori would better pass off as Sukuna's brother (in the most impossibly twisted way, of course).

The jaw-dropping reveal rose into the picture as a flashback with Uraume probing into Yuji's identity, wondering about his true potential. While the true extent of Yuji's powers is yet to be explored, the upcoming chapter will again fire up irrefutable evidence proving his stance as the supernature saga's primary protagonist – indeed, a force to reckon with.

Like a bolt out of the blue, the ultimate revelation ties in with Yuji's fury that generated two consecutive Black Flashes. Despite being hit with plentiful slashes, he moves past them as if they were nothing.

According to the spoilers, the narrator divulges that Yuji is empowered by two Cursed Techniques - his Death Painting Wombs' inheritance, Blood Manipulation and the supposed Shrine power passed down by Sukuna.

It all deeply affects Sukuna, which is a no-brainer. Even though Sukuna doesn't harness as much strength as the King of Curses, his ability to use these strikes to his disposal, even if to some extent, vexes Sukuna.

Yet again, another flashback is expected to bring back the beloved duo of Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami. Their callback will be associated with the use of Nanami's blade in the fight against Sukuna.

Meanwhile, Yuji keeps hitting Sukuna with his furious Black Flash blows, as he confronts the thought of his powers being surpassed by Yuji's. Per the leaks, Itadori will hit the King of Curses with seven back-to-back Black Flashes.

Manga editor's final comment: “Yuji became equal to the King and surpassed him.”