Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 spoilers: Legendary Naruto character Kurama returns; Himawari takes charge

Following the former cliffhanger that Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga left the fans on, it's time to dive deep into the upcoming chapter's spoilers, which have finally gone viral online. Himawari will be the central piece of focus in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9.

The 9th chapter will switch up the pace from the previous threads of the narrative by upping the action quotient and driving the readers' attention towards the epic comeback of an iconic character from the original Naruto series - Nine Tails (aka Kurama). Masashi Kishimoto's Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 will be released on April 18, 2024, in North America, and the recently unveiled spoilers hint at the emotional rollercoaster the story will take, especially with Himawari as the central piece of attention.

Despite Kurama's sacrifice after the high-powered showdown between Uchiha and Naruto, Jura sensed its aura emanating from Himawari.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 spoilers

The next Boruto manga chapter will set into motion with the titular hero harnessing the Flying Thunder God technique. Chapter 9 leaks suggest that he will teleport to the village upon sensing a Shinobi's death.

Meanwhile, Jura and Hidari will engross Kimawari in a web of questions, especially probing into Kurama's presence. Jinchurikis are people whose bodies have tailed beats sealed within them. The OG Naruto series has previously confirmed that only these people can access the Tailed Beasts Mental Place.

Along that line of thought, Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 Preview pictures Himawari inside this plane, implying her significant status as a Jinchuriki. The next chapter will resume action from where things were left off last time. Jura and Hidari are keen on closing in on their target, and so they do. The God Tree pushes her to the edge, bombarding a Tailed-Beast explosive. Ultimately, the Ino-Shika-Cho trio comes to her rescue.

However, once Boruto jumps into the scene, Kawaki welcomes him with his brutal display of strength, presumably with a Black Receiver rod. As the two engage in a physical confrontation, their Karmas awaken, but Boruto practices caution to evade a potential possession.

Once Himawari finds herself in the Tailed-Beast Mental plane - a subconscious world - all eight creatures greet her, with the nine-tailed fox by her side. The most intriguing twist here is that even though Naruto possessed the tailed beast's powers, the lore dictates they can't merely be passed on to the next generation. Their essence has to be preserved inside a person during their early life.

Since Kurama laid down its life to save Naruto in the past, the fans are bewildered by the thought of this prominent character's return. If the original face of the creature really died, then, with Himawari seemingly inheriting these powers, it would completely change the board governing the lore's foundation. Is the next chapter ushering in the revival of the Jinchuriki legend, with Himawari as its face?