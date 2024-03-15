Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 preview: Jura looking for Naruto in Konoha? New V Jump cover deals ‘goated’ look at MC

Boruto on V Jump Issue #5 Cover.

Otakus are in awe of manga artist Mikio Ikemoto's work with the upcoming Boruto Two Blue Vortex cover for V Jump. Seeing the artist meticulously crafting a spectacular art piece centred around Boruto has fans raving about his work and his ability to portray such vigour that exudes main character energy visually. From calling Boruto's visuals ‘goated’ to drawing parallels with Naruto's similarly awe-inspiring covers, fans are having a ball with the “Like father like son” moments. In addition to the new V Jump Issue #5 cover's sophisticated robustness, manga readers also found the latest preview for the eighth chapter a buzz-worthy topic to mull over. Yet again, the story is traced back to Naruto's childhood, as fans continue to share their theories about Jura's obsession with him. Here's what the Thursday release has in store for the readers:

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 Release Date

The next Boruto manga chapter is due on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Shueisha's V Jump May edition. Fans can find the online pages on VizMedia's official website, Shueisha's Manga Plus platform and the Shonen Jump+ app on March 21 at 12 am JST or March 20 at 10 am EST.

New Boruto manga cover:

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 preview:

The official Naruto website released a preview for the next chapter, which will be released a week later. The illustration involves the God Tree duo Jura and Hidari looking for Naruot Uzumaki. They arrive at the Hidden Leaf Village, aka Konoha Village, to achieve their objective. The previous chapter encountered the former God Tree flipping through books for answers. Though an enjoyable leisure activity, it failed to work in his favour. He ultimately travelled to Konoho, searching for his target - Naruto.

The recently released Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 spoilers offer an insight into the pair continuing their search for the Seventh Hokage. Their journey leads them to an old bookstore.

The knowledgable gift of books again consumes Jura. Despite Naruto not being there, he relishes the experience of being in this new environment. On the flip side, Hidari hilariously resumes his search for Naruto therein. He's seen asking, "Are you here, Naruto Uzumaki?"

The unravelling situation also amused Jura, who will likely carry forward alone, asking Hidari to stay back. Jura's interest in the bookstore has also intrigued the fans, who are already speculating if this place could be the exact spot Naruto visited when he was a child. Connecting the dots, manga and anime enthusiasts are wondering if he will also be hitting Naruto's favourite spot, Ichiraku Ramen, next to find out more about him.

While otakus love the dry comedy churned out in the upcoming chapter's preview, they also look forward to all the “juicy” possibilities ahead. Another deep dive into Jura's character has made some fans think about his potential as one of the best villains in the series.