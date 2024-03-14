Oshi no Ko Chapter 143: Why is everyone not happy with Aqua and Ruby's controversial kissing scene?

The feverish build-up to the scenes of Oshi no Ko chapter 143 is unrealamong the fans who cannot help expressing their divergent views over the on-screen kiss between Aqua and Ruby, with the title ‘Complete Affirmation Otaku’ taking centre stage. Oshi no Ko Chapter 143: The Kiss Heard 'Round the Otaku World'(Doga Kobo)

Chapter 143, ‘Exigententiality’ continues the story from the moment when Ruby alerts Aqua to play along a kissing scene dramatization for a continuation of story.

Aqua instinctively faces a dilemma

In spite of his stubbornness, Ruby’s toughness still comes up to the forefront as she insists on the act being done even when she knew it would be embarrassing because the situation is an intimate one. Nevertheless, her desire continued to grow and climaxed in an outburst. Shen says to Aqua," Let's swap with each other, and I'll gown you like a doctor. I'm calling you Doctor Gorou now, dear. Come on! Let's walk through that scene together, back to our old lives." In Aqua's defense, the lady gives her the request rather straight and direct that the poor girl cannot find any way to avoid the urge. Nonetheless, defiance springs up in Ruby which eventually prompts Aqua to obey and do his things in order to give in to Ruby’s request.

However, the scene ends with Ruby being extremely happy that she has finally proposed marriage to the doctor and has received his justification (the doctor approves of their wedding). Aqua’s reiteration makes her literally happy that she then confesses how much she actually looks forward to making visits by Doctor Gorou when he used to be Sarina. Deep under the waters, facing life as Aqua on the reality while his past life as Gorou may or may not make any difference in his current, very sober identity, Aqua strives to be the one who determines the movement of the current situation. Ruby, who owns the experience of transformation herself, reveals her Oshi—the loved figure or the guide hopeless life issues. The pure purity integrated within these storylines builds a very positive intention for the overall thematic statements, simply, “death is nothing for what’s life?”

Ruby admitted to Aqua that she was the one who appreciated her existence in her life and Aqua was the fine one that had added the brightest colors to her sense of what it means to be alive. "Gorou" gato, banto ke se sewo wata ne saato moneo mantare nai. Otaku imo oto nerairo kata woi. The next day is told by the invitation into the screenplay for a kissing moment that closes the chapter with a meaningful note.

Fans say it's the ‘worst chapter’

While a bit of a controversial move, in Chapter 143 of Oshi no Ko, the story follows a provocative turn as Aqua, representing Sarina Tendouji, and Ruby, representing Gorou Amamiya, finally share their first kiss.

Accepting their personalities, rebirth nonetheless, there has been no change in their case rather who are one and the same, 'siblings of each other' and think of each other as before the time have lapsed between them for almost twenty years. It is this tell-tale sign of a possible romantic relationship between the twins that moves its fans the absolute most – and it spurs (causes) a series of criticism. Some readers have strongly noted their distaste, their disapproval getting to the degree of considering this chapter the most worst description of the whole series to read.