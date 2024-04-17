 Unexpected Jujutsu Kaisen cameo spotted in DC Comics Nightwing's special issue - Hindustan Times
Unexpected Jujutsu Kaisen cameo spotted in DC Comics Nightwing's special issue

ByAshima Grover
Apr 17, 2024 01:59 PM IST

Yuji Itadori's brand-new side quest has made him “canon in DC.”

Ambitious crossovers are no longer mind-boggling moments of rarity. Yet this latest unexpected cameo of a Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist in DC Comics is one none of us saw coming.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori in Nightwing issue #113.
Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori in Nightwing issue #113.

Earlier this month, Guinness World Records announced Jujutsu Kaisen as the most in-demand anime in the world. Now, DC is also milking the buzzworthy topicality of Gege Akutami's hit manga/anime title by sneaking in an unprecedented appearance of one of the most-loved characters of the storyline.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori in DC Comics

April 16's Nightwing #113 paid homage to the global hit series in the special issue celebrating the Legacy 300 milestone. JJK's main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, is stuck in the background of a panel overcrowded with foodies lined outside the 24-hour pizza eatery, Marv & George's Pizza.

Since this isn't an official crossover of the comics giant with the manga/anime, the cameo is more likely fashioned in Yuji's image. But, it's about time that Sukuna's Vessel got some time off. For his new side quest, he's crossed over to Gotham City and appears to be tiptoeing away to slip out of the public eye.

Sporting his signature outfit, Yuji's presence is unmissable, especially with his pink hair making a case for itself in the congested alley.

What may once have been an impossible case of partnership has now seamlessly transitioned into an unexpected yet heartwarming bond. Yuji travelling to Gotham isn't the first of its anime-western comic book content crossover. Yesteryear's iconic pop culture moments pertaining to this class of content include the Merc with a Mouth traversing the manga side.

Running from 2018-2021, Shonen Jump's Deadpool: Samurai, written by Sanshiro Kasama and illustrated by Hikaru Uesugi, parodied the top-tier Demon Slayer cover. The fourth-wall-defying ‘Marvel Jesus’ also alluded to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man in the Deadpool (2024) #1 issue.

A more wholehearted association of Western adaptations with anime will be delivered by the upcoming Suicide Squad Isekai anime series, wherein legendary DC Comics characters will step into uncharted Japanese animation territory.

As for Yuji stepping into the world of Bat Family, fans are already branding him “canon in DC” and hoping for an official crossover as well down the line. While Yuji may not necessarily be able to come face-to-face with Batman or Superman, Harley Quinn is surely taking the train to anime land soon enough. Maybe she can ring up the big league to help the jujutsu sorcerers defeat the King of Curses for good.

 

