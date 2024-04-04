Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 Leaks: Gojo explains Black Flash, Yuji has an unexpected awakening

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 is set to arrive on Monday, April 8, at 12 am JST. As the release date is fast approaching, the anticipation for the chapter is also growing among fans. However, ahead of the release, the raw scans of Gege Akutami's manga series were leaked online on Thursday, April 4. Here's a look at the spoilers for JJK 256: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 spoilers are out(MAPPA)

Gojo appears in a flashback scene

The chapter begins with a flashback scene featuring Gojo Saturo, where he explains how the Black Flash works. When he realises that people believe he can use it on purpose, he clarifies that it is not that simple. Gojo goes on to add that despite possessing Six Eyes, he cannot use the technique at will.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While there is no definitive way to activate Black Flash, Gojo does admit that during a fight he is able to imbue his punches with Cursed Energy. However, the activation of Black Flash depends completely on luck. He then compares himself to Kento Nanami, saying that the latter has a greater record of using the Black Flash a consecutive number of times.

Shocking note by Gege Akutami

But Gojo holds the record for the highest usage of Black Flash, though not in a series. Towards the end of the scene, which falls back to the present scenario, Akutami's note suggests that Yuji will surpass even surpass Gojo. Following the author's note, Miguel realises that the situation has changed and worries if Sukuna could emerge victorious.

Yuji then begins to wonder if Sukuna's ability to use Cursed Technique has been restored. Meanwhile, Choso realises that Miguel and Larue have come to their assistance, and should they wish to claim a victory, they must join hands and fight together.

Choso, Yuji, and Maki unleash great force on Sukuna

Almost immediately, Yuji follows up with a railing to trap the King of Curses while Choso uses Supernova. Despite their attempts, Sukuna is quickly able to brush off their attacks. Maki then tries to slash Sukuna with a sword, but the latter unleashes Black Flash on her.

Sukuna continues his series of attacks, this time on Choso, who effectively blocks them. However, during the second attack, Sukuna catches Choso off-guard, landing a Black Flash again. But the latter is able to reduce the impact, which allows Yuji to land a punch on Sukuna.

Yuji awakens and lands a Black Flash on Sukuna

When Sukuna tries to slam Yuji into the ground, the latter uses Piercing Blood, but the former pushes him away. The narration reveals that both Mahito and Sukuna noticed an approaching Black Flash from Yuji, who has now entered “The Zone.”

Suddenly, Larue uses his CT, which allows him to grab onto the consciousness or heart of the victim. Through this, he renders the King of Curses immobile, catching ahold of his consciousness. Following this, Yuji unleashes a Black Flash on Sukuna with great force. The chapter ends with the narration saying that Yuji has now awakened as he effectively unlocked his full potential.