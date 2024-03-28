Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 spoilers: Maki survives Sukuna's Black Flash; several mighty comebacks listed

Several familiar faces will return soon as the King of Curses' rampage continues to wreak havoc, bringing down a plethora of mighty heroes from the JJK lore. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 spoilers leaked on the internet on Thursday, giving an insight into how the ultimate showdown is far from over. JJK 255 will release in the first week of April.

Rogue sorcerer Miguel's comeback was teased ahead of the 254th chapter's release last week. As he comes back for more action, the series of Gojo flashbacks will continue. Geto Suguru's associates will join the scene with Choso, Yuji and Maki, bringing back their undefeated mettle to the battlefield. Take a look at the JJK leaks to prepare for what's coming next week.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 spoilers

Flashbacks: Yuta and Larue approach Miguel, who went toe-to-toe with Gojo, to help them win their fight against Sukuna. However, he's wary of his strength, especially since the King of Curses defeated Gojo. Even though the “monster” was exhausted due to his previous engaging battles, Miguel showed no keen interest in taking up arms against Sukuna.

Yet, in a separate conversation, Larue appeals to his innate emotional side since they were both associates of Geto. Hoping that his active contributions to the fight would put Geto's soul in heaven at ease, Larue persistently pleads his case. Miguel agrees to partake in the combat, but not before voicing the snappy reminder that Geto is in hell.

Taking heed of his condition, Larue is seen fighting by his side in the present once the flashback ends. Miguel victoriously dodges Sukuna's dismantles without breaking a sweat.

Gojo's racist comments: Some racist remarks also seep into the chapter, as Gege Akutami's ‘hate’ agenda towards Gojo fleshes out again. Another old sighting looks back at Gojo and Miguel debating about the latter's ‘physical appearance,’ dipping toes into a discriminatory vision of the African sorcerer. Miguel eventually snaps back at him, calling out his insensitive and stereotypical remarks about him being ‘special’ because he is black.

Some fans also perceived this reveal as Akutami exposing Japanese people's stereotypical beliefs about black people.

Due to his ' rare ' countenance, Gojo had labelled Miguel's physical abilities frightening compared to that of the majority of Japanese sorcerers. To which Miguel crosses him, asserting not all black people are athletic; he wasn't so either because he was black, but because he was him.

Addressing Sukuna Vs Gojo: New JJK spoilers attempt to paint a picture of how Sukuna defeated Gojo. His infamous World Slash is dragged back into the conversation. The narrator makes alleged remarks about how he's required to use the hand ‘Enmaten’ hand sign to activate it, which is also used for the Malevolent Shrine.

However, Sukuna's attack powered through quite differently back then. Gojo's Hollow Purple attack weighed heavy on the antagonist as it blew up his arms. Left with no resort by his side, Sukuna made his Binding Vow for the epic slash without any hand sign.

Choso, Yuji and Maki return: Recovering from their fatal wounds, the ultimate trio make their much-needed comeback, defeating death itself. Maki courageously faces Sukuna's Black Flash. Instead of bowing down to his fury, she instead seemingly slices off Sukuna's hand. Similarly, even Yuji brings him to his knees.

On the other hand, Choso and Yuji team up against Sukuna.

Nevertheless, it's already being speculated if Sukuna regained his Reverse Cursed Technique despite harnessing a second Black Flash, as Gojo did. The upcoming chapter will confirm these doubts.

Editor's ending comment: “The Black Light Shines Sinisterly.”