2024 AnimeJapan Netflix lineup announces epic Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura crossover and other titles

ByAshima Grover
Mar 23, 2024 11:52 AM IST

Revealing a diverse roster of 2024 anime titles, Netflix announced its comprehensive plans for the popular genre offerings at this year's Japanese exhibition.

Tokyo Big Sight is hosting the annual Japanese consumer exhibition show from March 23-26 this year, which will be attended by numerous production companies. Netflix was one such leading team that rose to the occasion at AnimeJapan 2024 and launched the popular genre's upcoming lineup on the streaming giant on March 23. With Warner Bros Japan also announcing its proactive stand in the anime output race with plans to release more than ten productions per year, Netflix didn't bow down either.

Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura, T-P Bon, Kimi No Tode 3 and more Netflix titles announced at AnimeJapan 2024.(Netflix)
Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura, T-P Bon, Kimi No Tode 3 and more Netflix titles announced at AnimeJapan 2024.(Netflix)

The international streamer has already established its hold on anime-craving audiences in recent years. With no plans to slow down anytime soon, the global platform revealed a comprehensive glimpse at the 2024 roster with ambitious crossover events like Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura that has sworn to deliver pulsating epic battles between pre-existing notable characters. The diverse slate offers a genre-bending list with fantasy and heartwarming slice-of-life titles. Here's the Netflix anime lineup for this year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2024AnimeJapan Netflix lineup

Delicious in Dungeon

Release Date: Now streaming

(High fantasy -action)

The Grimm Variations

Release Date: April 17, 2024

(Anthology)

T-P Bon

Season 1 release date: May 2, 2024

Season 2 release date: July 17, 2024

(Adventure, Science fiction)

My Oni Girl

Release Date: May 24, 2024

(Fantasy film)

Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura

Release Date: June 6, 2024

(Martial Arts film)

Ultraman: Rising

Release Date: June 14, 2024

(Superhero film)

Rising Impact

Season 1 release date: June 22, 2024

Season 2 release date: August 6, 2024

(Sports)

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Release Date: Sometime in 2024

From Me to You Season 3 / Kimi ni Todoke

Release Date: Sometime in 2024

(Action, mecha, cyborg anime)

Beastars Final Season

Part in 2024

Part 2 ‘Coming Soon’

(Romance)

In addition to the titles announced at the AJ exhibition earlier today, the 2024 Netflix anime slate has also confirmed the following premieres:

  • A Condition Called Love - April 4
  • Blood of Zeus Season 2 - May 15
  • Moonrise - 2024
  • Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 - August 2024
  • Beat & Motion
  • Devil May Cry - coming soon
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - 2024
  • Lady Napoleon - coming soon
  • The Boy and the Heron OTT premiere 
  • Dan Da Dan - October 2024
  • Arcane Season 2 - November 2024

Check out the detailed appendix for Netflix's AnimeJapan 2024 highlights here.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / 2024 AnimeJapan Netflix lineup announces epic Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura crossover and other titles
