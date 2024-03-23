Minori Terada, Castle in the Sky Colonel Muska actor, passes away at 81

Castle in the Sky voice actor Minori Terada unfortunately passed away at 81 on March 14. His agency, CES Entertainment, released the official statement of his passing on March 23, adding that he succumbed to lung cancer. Minori Terada, the Colonel Muska voice actor from Hayao Miyazaki's Castle in the Sky, passed away on March 14.

“In the early hours of March 14, 2024, Mr. Terada, a member of our company, passed away due to lung cancer at the age of 81. While continuing to work until the end, he never gave up and worked hard to receive treatment with hope,” announced his company.

About Japanese voice actor Minori Terada

Born on November 7, 1942, in Tokyo, the veteran Japanese voice actor was prominently known in the anime industry. His iconic anime roles include Alien Metron in Ultraman Max and Colonel Muska in Hayao Miyazaki's Castle in the Sky.

Rest in peace, Minori Terada.

(This is a developing post. Come back for more updates.)