Zenshu: New MAPPA anime MC is a genius director struggling to cook up a rom-com | Watch teaser
After producing a long trail of high-octane Shonen anime like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, MAPPA Studios is headed for a feel-good experience with Zenshu.
Cue the meta-references - MAPPA is producing an anime about making an anime. Capturing the struggles of an animator, the original TV animation Zenshu was officially announced on March 22, 2024, and along came other details about the upcoming series still in production. Mitsue Yamasaki and Kimiko Ueno's original story revolves around Natsuko Hirose, a recent high school graduate who pursues her professional aspirations as an animator.
Branded a genius director, the young woman's debut anime garners massive applause in the back-breaking industry. While the rising animator wallows in her phenomenal breakout delivery's success, she's tasked to work on a romantic comedy movie centred around the poignance of first love.
Her blissful euphoria is short-lived as the new project lands her in big trouble. Hitting a dead-end, she faces a drought of inspiration because she's never been in love herself. As the production stands still with her blank storyboard, she bends over backwards to understand the notion of first love.
Zenshu Teaser
MAPPA's Zenshu anime cast
- Anna Nagase as Natsuko Hirose
- Kazuki Ura as Luke Braveheart
- Rie Kugimiya as Unio
- Minori Suzuki as Memmeln
- Akio Suyama as QJ
Zenshu key visual:
(This is a developing story. Come back for more updates later.