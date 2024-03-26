When will One Piece Manga break Its hiatus silence? Chapter 1112 release date and time

One Piece Manga has just released chapter 1111, but a period of silence looms. The latest installment, released on March 25, serves as the final chapter before Eiichiro Oda's ongoing manga takes a three-week hiatus. However, the pain of anime lovers doesn't stop there! After just two new chapters, the series will take another break, though thankfully shorter than the first. Check the release schedule. One Piece Chapter 1110 exact release date and time is confirmed!(X, formerly Twitter)

When Will One Piece Manga return after hiatus?

One Piece fans are in for a treat! As the Egghead Arc draws to a close, the Straw Hats have been itching to get off the island and make their way to the land of the giants known as Elbaf. This week, the manga returns with a brand new chapter, and fans can look forward to Dory and Brogy embarking on an epic journey to the Kingdom of the Giants.

While Chapter 1111 just hit shelves in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17, Chapter 1112 will only be available in issue #21. That means you’ll have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on Chapter 1112, as it won’t be available until April 21, 2024!

Earlier penning a very personal note to the fans, Eiichiro Oda said, “I’m taking a break!! And it’s a total of three weeks. I know people will get excessively worried because of the latest events with Toriyama-sensei, but it’s about my body.”

One Piece Manga Chapter 1112 release date

One Piece Manga will break its three-week hiatus on April 21 with the release of chapter 1112. Check out the time zones.

11:00 AM Eastern Time

4:00 PM British Time

5:00 PM European Time

8:30 PM Indian Time

11:00 PM Philippine Time

One Piece Manga Chapter 1113-1114 release date

After the release of Chapter 1113, which will follow the normal weekly release schedule, the anime will take another week off before releasing Chapter 1114. This is because the weekly issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will go on break for Golden Week, so the anime will have an extra week off.

One Piece live-action season 2 update

Netflix's One Piece live-action series is back with Season 2 to keep fans engaged. The latest news comes from the star himself, MacKenzie Arata (Roronoa Zoro). In a roughly translated social media post, Arata revealed that he will be in the US shortly to begin filming on Season 2. Assuming there are no major timeline issues, fans can look forward to Season 2 of One Piece live-action on Netflix in the summer of 2025 or early fall of 2025.