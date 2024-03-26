Spider-Man 4 eyes fall filming with Zendaya, Euphoria 3 delayed; Batman 2 update: Report

Big updates for superhero fans! Spider-Man 4 has its sights set on a fall filming schedule, promising a thrilling web adventure. While the upcoming installment is yet to receive the green light from the makers, rumours of production kicking off soon have already made their way to the online community. These rumors are fueled by speculation surrounding Tom Holland's potential return. Spider-Man 4 eyes fall filming with Zendaya's return(Picture: HBO, Spiderman)

On the other hand, the production schedule for The Batman 2 has been locked in, indicating that the sequel is moving forward steadily. This development follows the news of Euphoria Season 3's production delay.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: YOU season 5 drops first look of Joe Goldberg: Release date, cast, filming begins for finale

Spider-Man 4 to start filming in September-October

Renowned entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider, in his exclusive report, has hinted that SPIDER-MAN 4 is looking to begin filming in September or October. The report also mentioned Justin Lin as one of the names in the mix to direct the film. Zendaya's commitment to Spider-Man 4 has reportedly resulted in the delay for Euphoria 3. This indicates the actress reprising her role as MJ alongside Tom Holland, who is already excited to sport the red costume once more in Spider-Man 4.

Batman 2 begins filming in April next year

The InSneider report also addressed the filming plans for The Batman 2, set to begin in April 2025. This news is sure to whet the appetites of fans who are eager to see Robert Pattinson reprise his role as the brooding protector. The Batman 2 was initially announced as a part of James Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s revamped DC universe lineup. The film slated to hit the screen in 2025, later faced several pre-production delays because of SAG-AFTRA strike. Batman 2 was later postponed by one year from its original release date.

Also read: New on Netflix in April 2024: Parasyte to Scoop, City Hunter, Crooks, and more, check all titles

Euphoria Season 3 faces a delay

Season 3 of the hit HBO drama is experiencing a production delay. The upcoming installment will introduce a major time jump, taking viewers beyond the show's familiar high school setting. Production, originally planned for the coming months, has been delayed according to The Hollywood Reporter. HBO said in a statement that they plan to have "flexibility for the star-filled cast" while reassuring fans that they are committed to delivering an exceptional season. Speculation is rife, with Zendaya's potential involvement in Spider-Man 4 emerging as a possible reason for the postponement.