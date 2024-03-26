YOU season 5 drops first look of Joe Goldberg: Release date, cast, filming begins for finale

Are you waiting? Because YOU just went on the floor. The highly anticipated fifth and final season is coming soon to Netflix. Penn Badgley will reprise his role as the handsome yet psycho serial killer Joe Goldberg. Filming is underway, and a first look at Joe's character has already been released. The last season left fans on a cliffhanger with Joe on the run and starting anew in New York with Kate. Will he finally face the consequences of his actions? But, before, here is everything you need to know about its release deets. YOU season 5 drops first look of Joe Goldberg(Netflix stills)

YOU season 5 drops the first look of Joe Goldberg

Also read: New on Netflix in April 2024: Parasyte to Scoop, City Hunter, Crooks, and more, check all titles

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Netflix revealed the first glimpse of the franchise's finale, on March 25. The glimpse features Penn Badgley, dressed in shades of black, brown, and grey, strolling the streets of New York City. We get it! Joe was successful in dodging criminal charges. The psychological thriller series will be back with its final season later this year. “Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City. The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production,” Netflix confirmed the season with the first look.

YOU season 5 cast

Penn Badgley reprises his iconic role as Joe Goldberg. Returning to the cast this season is Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Joe's newest object of affection. We'll also see the addition of Madeleine Brewer as Bronte, “a free-spirited playwright who's bound to intrigue Joe.” Few changes are happening behind the scenes with Michael Foley and Justin W Lo taking the reins as showrunners, succeeding series creator Sera Gamble.

Also read: Netflix's 3 Body Problem Season 2 update: Showrunners eyeing exciting storyline

Earlier in a statement Sera Gamble, “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew has been an honour and ridiculously fun,” said Gamble in a statement. “I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.” She added.

YOU season 5 release date

Netflix has not confirmed the release date yet. The show was renewed for a fifth season in March 2023, but we can look forward to a release window in 2024. The OTT platform announced that filming has already begun, and based on the timeline, YOU season 5 is expected to be available for binge-watching by the end of the year.