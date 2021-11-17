Anchor’s reaction to You reference goes viral, hilarious video prompts reaction from show’s star Penn Badgley

A video featuring Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham has gone crazy viral online. The clip shows her baffled reaction to a reference to the hit series You during a talk show. Whether Ingraham was super confused or absolutely committed to the joke, the incident certainly turned out to be comedy gold and left people in splits.

The video shows Ingraham in a conversation with Raymond Arroyo, a guest on her show. During the discussion, Arroyo mentions the Netflix production. That’s when a puzzled Ingraham interrupts and the conversation that follows next is what's leaving people laughing out loud.

Many posted the video across different social media platforms. Just like this Twitter user who tweeted the clip with the caption “And this, everyone, is the greatest video of all time.”

And this, everyone, is the greatest video of all time: pic.twitter.com/Kf3jHXUliQ — Jay Lawrence (@jaylawrence91) November 16, 2021

The share attracted comments from several people, including one from the show’s star Penn Badgley. He plays the role of Joe Goldberg in the thriller series. He wrote that the video is “Definitely A bit”.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated varied comments.

Lol this is so real. In the moment when you’re LIVE you blank out sometimes. IM OBSESSED with you but I had to watch this twice to get what was going on lol. — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) November 17, 2021

“There’s a show called Laura Ingram on Netflix?!” — 🤷‍♀️ (@PurpleVIKodin) November 16, 2021

It was a bit. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) November 16, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?