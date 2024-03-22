Burglar disguises himself as Amazon worker, steals $35,000 in New York City robbery spree

A burglar, who disguised himself as an Amazon worker, has robbed people of $35,000 (approximately ₹29 lakh) during a robbery spree in New York City that has been going on for months now. He has reportedly been linked to at least nine apartment break-ins in Sunnyside, Astoria, and Long Island City. The cat burglar who has been linked to nine apartment break-ins in New York City. (Screengrab)

According to a report by the New York Post, the burglar has taken cash and valuables with him, including cash saved for a 12-year-old girl.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The CCTV footage released by the police department shows the burglar wearing an Amazon vest and entering through a front door.

Watch the video here:

Estrla Islas, one of the victims who also happens to be a single mother, told Fox 5 New York that the burglar broke into her apartment in Sunnyside through a bathroom window and took almost $9,000, which she saved for her daughter.

“He took almost like $9,000. $9,000 in cash,” Islas told Fox 5 New York.

The burglar began his robbery spree in January this year, with the most recent incident occurring on March 5. The cat burglar is still on the loose, and the New York Police Department is actively searching for the perpetrator, reported the New York Post.

According to the Fox News Digital, Amazon is investigating the matter.

Earlier, two Indian-origin men, Rambhai Patel, 36, and Balwinder Singh, 39, were apprehended by Massachusetts prosecutors for allegedly orchestrating a series of armed robberies at convenience stores and fast food chains. They carried out robberies to assist the purported "victims" in applying for special immigration visas. The charges brought against Patel and Singh include one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

The duo executed a total of eight fake robberies, wherein one individual would simulate a robbery, brandishing a gun to intimidate store clerks into surrendering cash. Following each incident, the clerks would delay contacting the authorities for at least five minutes after the perpetrators had fled the scene.

Patel would receive payment from each supposed "victim" for his role and compensate the store owners for using their premises to stage robberies. This helped the store clerks apply for a special "U visa", allowing them to remain in the United States for up to four years, during which they would assist in prosecuting criminals.