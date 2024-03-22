 Burglar disguises himself as Amazon worker, steals $35,000 in New York City robbery spree | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Burglar disguises himself as Amazon worker, steals $35,000 in New York City robbery spree

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 22, 2024 12:36 PM IST

The burglar stole cash and valuables worth $35,000 during his robbery spree in the New York City. He is on the loose and the police is searching for him.

A burglar, who disguised himself as an Amazon worker, has robbed people of $35,000 (approximately 29 lakh) during a robbery spree in New York City that has been going on for months now. He has reportedly been linked to at least nine apartment break-ins in Sunnyside, Astoria, and Long Island City.

The cat burglar who has been linked to nine apartment break-ins in New York City. (Screengrab)
The cat burglar who has been linked to nine apartment break-ins in New York City. (Screengrab)

Read| Thieves steal 35,000 Pokémon cards, store shares video of robbery

According to a report by the New York Post, the burglar has taken cash and valuables with him, including cash saved for a 12-year-old girl.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The CCTV footage released by the police department shows the burglar wearing an Amazon vest and entering through a front door.

Watch the video here:

Estrla Islas, one of the victims who also happens to be a single mother, told Fox 5 New York that the burglar broke into her apartment in Sunnyside through a bathroom window and took almost $9,000, which she saved for her daughter.

Also Read| Burglar in China falls asleep mid-robbery, gets arrested

“He took almost like $9,000. $9,000 in cash,” Islas told Fox 5 New York.

The burglar began his robbery spree in January this year, with the most recent incident occurring on March 5. The cat burglar is still on the loose, and the New York Police Department is actively searching for the perpetrator, reported the New York Post.

According to the Fox News Digital, Amazon is investigating the matter.

Earlier, two Indian-origin men, Rambhai Patel, 36, and Balwinder Singh, 39, were apprehended by Massachusetts prosecutors for allegedly orchestrating a series of armed robberies at convenience stores and fast food chains. They carried out robberies to assist the purported "victims" in applying for special immigration visas. The charges brought against Patel and Singh include one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

The duo executed a total of eight fake robberies, wherein one individual would simulate a robbery, brandishing a gun to intimidate store clerks into surrendering cash. Following each incident, the clerks would delay contacting the authorities for at least five minutes after the perpetrators had fled the scene.

Patel would receive payment from each supposed "victim" for his role and compensate the store owners for using their premises to stage robberies. This helped the store clerks apply for a special "U visa", allowing them to remain in the United States for up to four years, during which they would assist in prosecuting criminals.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Burglar disguises himself as Amazon worker, steals $35,000 in New York City robbery spree
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On