Burglar in China falls asleep mid-robbery, gets arrested

A burglar in China became the talk of the town after his robbery attempt failed in the most hilarious way. The thief, Yang, entered the home late at night; however, in the midst of his heist, he fell asleep and was eventually arrested. Yes, you read that right. A man fell asleep while trying to steal from a house.

On November 8, at approximately midnight, a burglar broke into a residence in Yunnan province in southwest China but was alarmed to hear people inside conversing. He made the decision to wait until the homeowners went to bed in a different room. The criminal, who was waiting to break inside the house, lit up a cigarette and dozed off, reports South China Morning Post.

The outlet further reported that after the homeowner, Tang, went to sleep with her child, she woke up due to loud snoring but ignored it thinking it was a neighbour. When 40 minutes had passed, she got up to clean her child's milk bottle and noticed that the snoring grew louder and realised it was coming from another room in her house.

Tang was startled to see a stranger sleeping quietly on the floor as she opened the door to the room. She then promptly left the room, informed her family, and contacted the police, who took the man into custody.

This wasn't the first time Yang broke into a house. He was imprisoned in 2022 for theft and had a criminal record. After being freed in September, he again resorted to stealing. Investigations into this case are still ongoing.