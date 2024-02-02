Thieves steal 35,000 Pokémon cards, store shares video of robbery

A video of thieves stealing items from a store was shared on social media. The perpetrators, shrouded in anonymity, are seen stealing several items. As per the store, they managed to steal various things, including over 35,000 Pokémon cards. The image shows thieves robbing a store. They stole various items, including Pokemon cards. (Instagram/@tofustrading)

The store, Tofu’s Trading, shared the video on their Instagram page. “Actual PSA to all our friends and local shops. We had to have some fun after a long stressful day of cleanup, inventory count, police report, insurance filing, and more. They can take our products, but they can never take away our love of running a local hobby store in our community,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they listed some of the items that the thieves stole. “35,000 Pokémon cards including bulk, holos, and hits, 1000 Weiss Schwarz Promos and Signatures, holos, and rares, XY Evolution Booster Boxes, 500 card sleeves, Square Register, and Magic the Gathering Collector Boosters,” they listed. “Unfortunately, the thieves were in and out very quickly and did not get caught before the police arrived,” the store added.

In the video, one of the thieves is seen crawling on the floor and the other two are standing behind counters. Throughout the clip, they are seen picking up various items from the shelves.

Take a look at this video of the robbery:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the robbery?

“So infuriating, they even dropped the little plant,” posted an Instagram user. “My friend who works in Fremont got broken into a few days ago as well. Wasn't a card shop, but it's still messed up,” shared another. “This is crazy, so sorry this happened,” joined a third. “I am so saddened to see this,” wrote a fourth.