World Listening Day: Sound Knowlege

It’s long past sundown and I’m making my way to my lodge in Satpura National Park. The pathway is dimly lit by lamps, and I see the outline of trees, fluid, swaying, as they stand beneath a canopy of stars. It’s the sounds of the forest that keep me grounded.

Shaik further elaborates on cross-species communication. She says, “The calls of the jungle fowl can alert us to a tiger.” The fowls’ unique visual abilities allow them to adeptly spot tigers. However, Shaik says, “To understand whether the call of the fowl will lead us to a big cat, we have to decode the volume, pitch and repetition.” Shaik explains that, much like humans when fearing imminent danger, the calls of the fowl become increasingly frantic and high-pitched. They also serve to alert other creatures to the dangers that lurk.

Anand Pendharkar, Wildlife Biologist & CEO, SPROUTS, states, “Bird sounds also allow for cross-species communication, i.e. between birds and plants.” Citing a 2024 study by JK Gullari at Sri Venkateswara University, Pendharkar explains that the study found that sound waves positively affect plant processes such as stomatal behaviour and photosynthesis, and help build resilience to environmental stress.

“Listening to the sounds of nature is in our DNA,” says Shaheen Shaik, Naturalist, Pugdundee Safaris. Shaik explains that the sound of birds chirping is known to be therapeutic. But one of the reasons we likely find it calming is due to knowledge passed down by our ancestors. Without any technical jargon, Shaik skillfully explains what scientists refer to as the ‘Biophilia Hypothesis’, an innate tendency to seek connections with, and cues from, nature. Shaik says, “The music of certain songbirds told our ancestors - at a time when we dwelled in the great outdoors - that we’re safe; that no predators are lurking close by.”

The cadenced chirping of crickets surrounds me; there’s the occasional sound of splashing water from a frog jumping into a nearby water body; the crackling of leaves beneath my feet; the sudden burst of a hollow trill from the Jungle Owlet, perched up above. The distinctly different sounds merge together to create a fabulous symphony that is completely unpredictable, yet strangely rhythmic and soothing.

Conversely, Pendharkar explains why predators like tigers have thick, soft, cushioned paws, which act like natural shock absorbers. He says, “They muffle sounds which allows tigers to ambush their prey.”

While tracking calls, it’s important to beware of creatures that mimic others. Many species of drongos are known to be excellent at mimicry, and recreate the calls of several different birds. This serves as a way to ensure their own safety, such that when they fear predators they mimic larger, stronger birds.

Birds aside, the trees also speak. Canadian scientist Dr. Suzanne Simard coined the term ‘wood wide web’. Dr. Simard’s work popularised the theory of the existence of fungal filaments that run beneath the soil and connect entire forests. These mycelium threads intertwine and form a network known as the ‘wood wide web’, which allows trees to talk with, and provide nourishment to, each other. We cannot hear these conversations, and to us trees are largely silent. Yet they are important instruments of sound, explains Shaik. “The trees, with their branches, canopies, leaves and flowers, serve as acoustic filters. They absorb, as well as scatter and reflect sounds,” says Shaik. Deforestation and large-scale damage to trees from forest fires greatly change the acoustics of a forest.

As we continue to infiltrate their natural habitats, many species have been lost forever. And naturalists remind us that the world is interconnected — that we depend on each other. For instance, cutting down trees affects bats, which feed off insects that, in turn, breed in thick foliage. Most bats emit sounds at frequencies that are not audible to human ears. Yet sound plays a very important role in the bats’ lives — they hunt by means of echolocation. This means that the sound waves emitted by the bats bounce off objects or creatures in the environment. This, in turn, helps the bat pinpoint the exact location of its prey, and it swoops down on the creature. Bats may not be audible to us, but when they go silent, we pay the price. Pendharkar says, “Bats feed on insects and thereby help control the insect population.” Take away this natural pesticide and you’ve disturbed the delicate balance of nature, including the yield of crops.

Today, across the world, many species have gone extinct due to widespread urbanisation, but some have learned to speak our language. Pendharkar mentions that researchers have discovered young bonnet macaques in Bandipur National Park that emit a distinct soft sound, and extend their hand for food, when they spot tourists carrying edibles.

Despite the fact that India’s forests have an orchestra of fascinating creatures, we’re still chasing the big cats. But Shaik, who works with Waghoba Eco Lodge by Pugdundee Safaris within Tadoba National Park, is noticing a shift. She says that many visitors come for the tigers, yet often what stays with them are the echoes of the unsung heroes.

She explains, “At the end, I ask people to pick the highlight of their visit. Increasingly, people mention experiences other than tiger sightings.” A recent group she led unanimously stated that “listening to the carpenter bees” was their most cherished moment. She explains, “We were parked, engines shut down, waiting to spot a sloth bear. Instead, in the silence, we tuned into the buzzing of bees, nestled in a nearby tree.”

On World Listening Day (July 18), dedicated to the sounds of the natural world, it’s time we switched off the noise and listened to the cries of nature. After all, as part of a wonderful yet threatened ecosystem, we cannot afford to tune out nature. Our survival depends on it.

One factual correction: The Canadian scientist’s name is Dr. Suzanne Simard, not Suzanne Simhard. This is a spelling error rather than an editorial change and should be corrected.