My Hero Academia is 1 of 3 manga ranking on the April New York Times Best Seller list

Japanese graphic novels are sufficiently doing well to garner enough international acclaim while pandering to multi-genre categories. Three of the most widely praised and beloved manga titles recently made it to The New York Times Graphic Books and Manga Best Sellers list in April 2024. It's undoubtedly an era of merriment for My Hero Academia fans, as profuse content listings are emerging for the manga title across various brackets. My Hero Academia Volume 37 cover.

As Otakus are gearing for the upcoming highly anticipated return of the seventh season on May 4, they've already been treated to a recap anime special, My Hero Academia Memories, spanning four episodes this April. With another online chapter of the ongoing manga series slated to roll out on April 29, the integrated Volume #37 of the graphic novel series has landed 8th place in the NY Times ‘Graphic Books and Manga’ bestselling list for this month.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

However, it wasn't the only manga title that proudly outshined myriads of manga names in a staunch competition to achieve this benchmark.

Bestselling Manga on the NY Times list

Beating Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, Tatsuya Endo's SPY X FAMILY Volume 11 ranked at #7 – a spot above the former title. Moreover, the iconic adventures of Monkey D Luffy, penned by Eiichiro Oda, also secured a triumphant spot on the chart with One Piece Volume 105 at #11.

Also read | Detective Conan anime film opens to record-breaking Japan box office debut; Haikyuu final movie climbs all-time chart

The New York Times clubbed its bestselling manga picks with the ‘Graphic Books and Manga’ chart launched in October 2019.

Prior to the new manga trio earning their successful boost in April, Chainsaw Man Volume 14, Dragon Ball Super Volume 20 and Berserk Deluxe Volume 1 claimed significant ranking spots in the March 2024 list.

2024 April New York Times Bestselling Graphic Books and Manga