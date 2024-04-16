My Hero Academia is 1 of 3 manga ranking on the April New York Times Best Seller list
My Hero Academia Vol 37 ranked at #8 on Top 15 Best Sellers April 2024 list.
Japanese graphic novels are sufficiently doing well to garner enough international acclaim while pandering to multi-genre categories. Three of the most widely praised and beloved manga titles recently made it to The New York Times Graphic Books and Manga Best Sellers list in April 2024. It's undoubtedly an era of merriment for My Hero Academia fans, as profuse content listings are emerging for the manga title across various brackets.
As Otakus are gearing for the upcoming highly anticipated return of the seventh season on May 4, they've already been treated to a recap anime special, My Hero Academia Memories, spanning four episodes this April. With another online chapter of the ongoing manga series slated to roll out on April 29, the integrated Volume #37 of the graphic novel series has landed 8th place in the NY Times ‘Graphic Books and Manga’ bestselling list for this month.
However, it wasn't the only manga title that proudly outshined myriads of manga names in a staunch competition to achieve this benchmark.
Bestselling Manga on the NY Times list
Beating Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, Tatsuya Endo's SPY X FAMILY Volume 11 ranked at #7 – a spot above the former title. Moreover, the iconic adventures of Monkey D Luffy, penned by Eiichiro Oda, also secured a triumphant spot on the chart with One Piece Volume 105 at #11.
The New York Times clubbed its bestselling manga picks with the ‘Graphic Books and Manga’ chart launched in October 2019.
Prior to the new manga trio earning their successful boost in April, Chainsaw Man Volume 14, Dragon Ball Super Volume 20 and Berserk Deluxe Volume 1 claimed significant ranking spots in the March 2024 list.
2024 April New York Times Bestselling Graphic Books and Manga
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|1
|The Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|2
|Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|3
|Winter Turning
|Tui T Sutherland / illustrated by Mike Holmes
|Scholastic
|4
|Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|5
|Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M Martin / illustrated by Arley Nopra
|Scholastic
|6
|Waverider
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Scholastic
|7
|SPY X FAMILY Vol 11
|Tatsuya Endo
|VIZ Media
|8
|My Hero Academia Vol 37
|Kohei Horikoshi
|VIZ Media
|9
|Stacey's Mistake
|Ann M Martin / illustrated by Ellen T Crenshaw
|Scholastic
|10
|This Means War
|Lincoln Pierce
|Andrews McMeel
|11
|One Piece Vol 105
|Eiichiro Oda
|VIZ Media
|12
|Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|13
|For Whom the Ball Rolls
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|14
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Fazbear Fright, Collection Vol 4
|Scott Cawthon, Elley Cooper and Andrea Waggener / iIllustrated by Diana Camero, Coryn MacPherson and Ben Sawyer
|Scholastic
|15
|Heartstopper Vol 5
|Alice Oseman
|Scholastic