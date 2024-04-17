 One Piece Chapter 1112: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Chapter 1112: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 17, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1112 as Eiichiro Oda's famed manga series breaks its weeks-long hiatus

Eiichiro Oda's famed manga series One Piece will break its weeks-long hiatus with the release of Chapter 1112. The action-fantasy manga has been on a break since the last chapter was released as part of Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17 on March 25. One Piece fans can now rejoice as a new chapter is almost here. Here's what you need to know:

One Piece manga will break its hiatus with the release of Chapter 1112
One Piece manga will break its hiatus with the release of Chapter 1112

One Piece Chapter 1112 release date and time

The next One Piece chapter will be included in issue #21 of the Weekly Shonen Jump. It is set to arrive on Monday, April 22, at 12 am JST. However, the exact time varies across different regions. You can check out the release schedule according to your time zone below.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PT8 amApril 21Sunday
CT10 amApril 21Sunday
ET11 amApril 21Sunday
GMT3 pmApril 21Sunday
ACST1:30 amApril 22Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1112?

One Piece fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms provide free access to the users, the latter requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1112?

Speculative theories suggest that the upcoming One Piece chapter will provide an update on the Iron Giant. As hinted in the previous chapter, the Straw Hat Pirates may receive some major aid from Iron Giant. Many also believe that he will join forces with Luffy and start fighting alongside him.

Brief Spoilers:

As the weeks-long hiatus has brewed the anticipation for One Piece Chapter 1112, fans have also released “brief spoilers” on Reddit, that suggest as part of the main story, Kinemon could be seen making an important request to Yamato. The spoilers go on to add that Nasjuro, who will appear when Bonney fights the Marines, will be seen defeating the Pacifistas.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Chapter 1112: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On