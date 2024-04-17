One Piece Chapter 1112: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Eiichiro Oda's famed manga series One Piece will break its weeks-long hiatus with the release of Chapter 1112. The action-fantasy manga has been on a break since the last chapter was released as part of Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17 on March 25. One Piece fans can now rejoice as a new chapter is almost here. Here's what you need to know: One Piece manga will break its hiatus with the release of Chapter 1112

One Piece Chapter 1112 release date and time

The next One Piece chapter will be included in issue #21 of the Weekly Shonen Jump. It is set to arrive on Monday, April 22, at 12 am JST. However, the exact time varies across different regions. You can check out the release schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 8 am April 21 Sunday CT 10 am April 21 Sunday ET 11 am April 21 Sunday GMT 3 pm April 21 Sunday ACST 1:30 am April 22 Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1112?

One Piece fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms provide free access to the users, the latter requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1112?

Speculative theories suggest that the upcoming One Piece chapter will provide an update on the Iron Giant. As hinted in the previous chapter, the Straw Hat Pirates may receive some major aid from Iron Giant. Many also believe that he will join forces with Luffy and start fighting alongside him.

Brief Spoilers:

As the weeks-long hiatus has brewed the anticipation for One Piece Chapter 1112, fans have also released “brief spoilers” on Reddit, that suggest as part of the main story, Kinemon could be seen making an important request to Yamato. The spoilers go on to add that Nasjuro, who will appear when Bonney fights the Marines, will be seen defeating the Pacifistas.