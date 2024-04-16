One Piece Episode 1101: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

One Piece is one of the most popular and long-running anime series. It is based on Eiichiro Oda's famed manga of the same name. In the previous episode, fans saw a visually stunning fight sequence between Monkey D. Luffy and Rob Lucci. Ahead of the next episode's release, here's what you need to know: One Piece Episode 1101 is set to release later this week(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1101 release date and time

The upcoming episode titled, The Strongest Form of Humanity! The Seraphim's Powers! is set to arrive on Sunday, April 21, at 9:30 am JST. As exact release date and time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PST 5:30 pm April 20 Saturday CST 7:30 pm April 20 Saturday EST 8:30 pm April 20 Saturday GMT 12:30 am April 21 Sunday ACST 11:00 am April 21 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1101?

One Piece Episode 1101 will first begin airing in Japan on Fuji Television Network, which is the orignal network the anime first airied on in 1999. International fans can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Alternatively, fans can also watch the episode on Netflix. However, it is important to note that both the platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1101?

Speculative theories suggest that the next episode is likely to pick up right where the last ended. The episode is expected to provide more context into Luffy and Lucci's altercation, with a continuation of their previous fight sequence. Fans also expect that Devil Fruit will also be in focus instead of Dr. Vegapunk. Additionally, One Piece Episode 1101 is expected to reveal the nature of Kizaru's mission and exactly how many battle ships are headed to the Egghead Island.