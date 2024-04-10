One Piece Chapter 1100: 13 years later, the straw-hat crew finally matched the highest IMDB rating

One Piece has surpassed a milestone that few anime series have achieved, boasting over 1,000 episodes since its inception in 1999. One Piece, which premiered in 1999, is one of the longest-running anime series produced by Toei Animation.

Through the years this series has transformed, and under Toei Animation’s mane players, it has become a symbol shonen, the genre. While the rearrangement might appear to be less popular than before, One Piece has still been keeping its viewers glued to the screen for 13 years on IMDb with its latest episode, equaling the record.

This weekend Toei Animation has done debut of Episode 1100 which indicated a significant milestone in their activity as well as they raided into unknow territory. Captioned ‘Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs Lucci!’ The evisceration battle that was now resuming, taking the episode's rating up to the show's highest-rated episode on IMDb.

The 1100th episode, which is the most-watched with more than 8,000 reviews, has a whopping 19.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb, the same rating as episode number 484 which has been the top-rated episode since it was released in 2011. There are numerous scenes in this episode that strongly highlight the final treatment Luffy suffered at the end of the Marineford Arc.

A glance at IMDb’s top-rated One Piece episodes reveals a trend: it is amazing that most times, the top ten episodes aired post 1,000th episode and some of them were aired before this special episode. This list contains a series of the earlier victories, which is masters, but the latest dramas are worth noting.

For those who have yet to experience One Piece, the series is readily accessible on various streaming platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

What's the plotline for One Piece

As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming a pirate after hearing the stories of an adventurer named ‘Red-Haired’ Shanks, and it was Shanks’ charisma that inspired Luffy to be a pirate. However, Luffy’s life was altered completely when, after accidentally ingesting the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit he gained the ability to stretch and form rubber-like objects, but he never could rejoice in the water baths anymore! Fast-forwarding years and again aspiring here to become the absolute king of the pirates, Luffy alone in his little boat or rather a teenager, soon to realize his destiny is to set out upon his journey in search for the incredible ‘One Piece’, the greatest treasure in the whole world.

Now fans are eagerly waiting for One Piece Chapter 1112's release.