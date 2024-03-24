One Piece Episode 1099: Exact release date and time, teaser, Luffy vs. Lucci draws near

One Piece Season 21 Episode 1099 is almost here! Straw hats, get ready for a wild ride as Luffy faces off against Lucci in the upcoming episode. The first look at the upcoming episode has been released along with the official release date. A new motion glimpse has been released, hinting at an exciting ride with plenty of action that will surely keep fans on their toes. One Piece Season 21 took a break last week but returned with Episodes 1,097 and 10988. Here’s everything to know about the next release. One Piece anime will kick off the Egghead Island arc, marking the beginning of the series' final act.

One Piece Episode 1099 release date

One Piece Episode 1099 is set to premiere on March 31, 2024. Fans can catch the show on the Crunchyroll platform. New episodes of One Piece usually debut every Sunday. Check out the regional timings.

Time zone Time Date Day PST 4:30 pm March 30 Saturday CST 6:30 pm March 30 Saturday EST 7:30 pm March 30 Saturday GMT 12:30 am March 31 Sunday ACST 11:00 am March 31 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1099

All the latest episodes of One Piece premiere first on Japanese local TV networks before being made available to the global audience. However, international fans can stream the episodes online on Crunchyroll after a short delay.

One Piece Episode 1099 teaser

One Piece Episode 1099 is set to hit the airwaves with the thrilling title "Preparations for Interception! Rob Lucci Strikes!" Prepare yourself for high-seas action as CP0 scores an incredible goal on Egghead Island. The recently released teaser throws us headfirst into the chaos, where the bewildered Fabriophase can't believe his eyes – it's the ruthless Rob Lucci and his crew! The teaser even includes a handy English transcript to follow along.

Episode 1098 recap

Picking up right after the explosive cliffhanger, One Piece Episode 1099, titled "The Eccentric Dream of a Genius!" follows the aftermath of Bonney's failed attempt to seek revenge on Dr. Vegapunk. For the first time, Vegapunk reveals that the massive Iron Giant has outlived his inventions by 900 years! This opens up the mystery of his 200-year-long attack on Mary Geoise, and fans can look forward to more jaw-dropping secrets as the story unfolds. The episodes are broadcasted around the world in different time zones after their Japanese premiere.