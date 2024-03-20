 One Piece Episode 1098: Exact release date and time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

One Piece Episode 1098: Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 20, 2024 04:28 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of One Piece Episode 1098 titled The Eccentric Dream of a Genius!

One Piece is one of the most popular anime series based on Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. With the revelation of Dr. Vegapunk's Devil Fruit in the previous episode, fans are eagerly awaiting Episode 1098. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release:

One Piece Episode 1098 is coming out this week!( Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)
One Piece Episode 1098 is coming out this week!( Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece Episode 1098 release date and time

The episode titled The Eccentric Dream of a Genius! is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 24, at 9:30 am JST. However, the exact release time varies across different regions. You can find out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Time zoneTimeDateDay
PST4:30 pmMarch 23Saturday
CST6:30 pmMarch 23Saturday
EST7:30 pmMarch 23Saturday
GMT12:30 amMarch 24Sunday
ACST11:00 amMarch 24Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1098?

One Piece's latest episode will first be broadcast in Japan on local TV networks. However, international fans can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. It is important to note that the platform requires a subscription for viewers to watch the episode.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1098?

The previous episode ended with Bonney failing to take her revenge on Dr. Vegapunk. This cliffhanger has left One Piece fans anticipating what will happen next. While there are no credible spoilers available on social media, the episode is likely to highlight the arrival of CP0 on the Egghead Island.

Fans can also expect to see an intense conversation between Dr. Vegapunk and Luffy as the former finally answers the latter's questions about the robot. Speculative theories also suggest that the episode will focus on Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk's situation, with the latter revealing his thoughts about the former and her father.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Episode 1098: Exact release date and time, where to watch and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On