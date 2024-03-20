One Piece Episode 1098: Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

One Piece is one of the most popular anime series based on Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. With the revelation of Dr. Vegapunk's Devil Fruit in the previous episode, fans are eagerly awaiting Episode 1098. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release: One Piece Episode 1098 is coming out this week!( Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece Episode 1098 release date and time

The episode titled The Eccentric Dream of a Genius! is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 24, at 9:30 am JST. However, the exact release time varies across different regions. You can find out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PST 4:30 pm March 23 Saturday CST 6:30 pm March 23 Saturday EST 7:30 pm March 23 Saturday GMT 12:30 am March 24 Sunday ACST 11:00 am March 24 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1098?

One Piece's latest episode will first be broadcast in Japan on local TV networks. However, international fans can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. It is important to note that the platform requires a subscription for viewers to watch the episode.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1098?

The previous episode ended with Bonney failing to take her revenge on Dr. Vegapunk. This cliffhanger has left One Piece fans anticipating what will happen next. While there are no credible spoilers available on social media, the episode is likely to highlight the arrival of CP0 on the Egghead Island.

Fans can also expect to see an intense conversation between Dr. Vegapunk and Luffy as the former finally answers the latter's questions about the robot. Speculative theories also suggest that the episode will focus on Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk's situation, with the latter revealing his thoughts about the former and her father.