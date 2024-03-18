One Piece Chapter 1111: Exact release date and time, where to read and more

In the previous chapter, One Piece fans finally saw the months-long battle between Zoro and Lucci finally reaching its climax. With Luffy back in the game, the anticipation for the next segment of the story is at an all-time high. Ahead of the release, here's all you need to know: The release date for One Piece Chapter 1111 is confirmed(X, formerly Twitter)

One Piece Chapter 1111 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1111 is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 25, at 12 am JST. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can find the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PST 8 am March 24 Sunday CST 10 am March 24 Sunday EST 11 am March 24 Sunday GMT 3 pm March 24 Sunday ACST 1:30 am March 25 Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1111?

One Piece fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two sources provide free-to-read services, the latter requires a subscription for fans to read the latest chapters of the manga.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1111?

Though there are no credible spoilers for the upcoming chapter yet, fans can expect to see the Luffy taking centre stage. With Zoro finally defeating Lucci, it is most likely that Luffy will have more allies by his side. It means that fans could finally see the One Piece protagonist going all out against the remaining Gorosei members. Additionally, speculative theories also suggest that Chapter 1111 could set the stage for the revelation of Dr. Vegapunk's message.

What is the buzz around One Piece Chapter 1111?

As the release date for the next chapter is getting closer, social media is abuzz with fans theorising what could happen next. Many believe that Zoro will probably make an unexpected move. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The Five Gorosei Appear! Will Luffy and the others be able to escape?”