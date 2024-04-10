 Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 10, 2024 04:38 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Gege Akutami's famed manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257

Gege Akutami's popular manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, went on a brief hiatus after the release of Chapter 256. The previous issue created a buzz on social media following Yuji's shocking awakening, which showcased his ability to unleash a powerful Black Flash. While no spoilers for the upcoming chapter have been leaked on social media, fans can now get some respite as the release date for JJK Chapter 257 is now confirmed, courtesy of the official MANGA Plus website. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 is expected to reveal Yuji's true potential
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 release date and time

The upcoming chapter 257 is scheduled to arrive on Monday, April 22, at 12 am JST. However, due to time differences, the exact release date and time vary across regions. You can check out the schedule according to your time zone below:

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PST7 amApril 21Sunday
CST9 amApril 21Sunday
EST10 amApril 21Sunday
GMT3 pmApril 21Sunday
ACST1:30 amApril 22Monday

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257?

Fans can read the upcoming issue on Jujutsu Kaisen's official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ App. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms provide the chapters on a free-to-read basis, the latter requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from JJK 257?

In the last chapter, JJK fans saw Yuji unlocking his true potential as he followed Gojo's footsteps, unleashing a powerful Black Flash on Sukuna. Although no spoilers or raw scans have been leaked on social media, the chapter is mostly likely to pick up from Chapter 256's intense cliffhanger. As the narrator already teases Yuji's awakening after his shocking move, Chapter 257 is largely expected to revolve around him.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
