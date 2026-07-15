Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy stays steady despite weekday slowdown

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: The fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, has continued its steady run at the box office despite opening to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film witnessed the expected dip on weekdays after a strong opening weekend but has managed to hold its ground. Here's a look at how the film performed on its fifth day in theatres. Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 5: It is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Total Dhamaal.

Box office update According to trade website Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated ₹9.50 crore net at the domestic box office on its fifth day, across 11,077 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹83.25 crore, while its India gross has climbed to ₹99.44 crore so far.

The film witnessed a slight jump in collections on its fifth day. It registered 8.6% growth over its Day 4 collection of ₹8.75 crore, indicating a steady hold despite the weekday slowdown.

Dhamaal 4 opened to ₹14 crore net at the box office. It witnessed significant growth over the weekend, collecting ₹22.50 crore on day two and ₹28.50 crore on day three, taking its opening weekend total to ₹65 crore net.

Overseas, Dhamaal 4 added ₹1.50 crore to its tally on Day 5, taking its total international gross collection to ₹16 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross has climbed to ₹115.44 crore.

If we talk about the latest releases, Dhamaal 4 has beaten the weekend opening of Welcome To The Jungle at the box office. The film collected ₹24.75 crore net on day 3 from 10,867 shows, taking its three-day India total to ₹63.75 crore. It has also set a new benchmark for the franchise, surpassing the opening weekend performance of Total Dhamaal (2019), which had earned ₹25.5 crore on its first Sunday.

The film has also surpassed Ajay Devgn's previous release, De De Pyaar De 2, from 2025. The romantic comedy earned ₹12.25 crore net on its second day from 12,190 shows, taking its India net collection to ₹21 crore after two days.

About Dhamaal 4 Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. It is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Total Dhamaal (2019). The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: "Overall, for a film called Dhamaal, there's little fun to be had. It recycles its story, music and even its brand of comedy, hoping nostalgia will do the heavy lifting. It doesn't. The only thing buried under 'M ke neeche' is whatever made the first Dhamaal work."

The story revolves around a treasure hunt. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The makers have already hinted that the franchise is far from over. A post-credit scene in Dhamaal 4 reportedly confirmed that Dhamaal 5 is in the works, with Farhad Samji set to write the next instalment.