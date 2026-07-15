Soni Razdan joins growing voices urging Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike: ‘Please do not leave us’
On Wednesday, Soni Razdan took to Instagram to express her support for Sonam Wangchuk and appeal to him to call off his fast.
As concern continues to mount over the health of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, actor Soni Razdan has joined the growing list of public figures appealing to him to end his fast. Making an emotional plea, she wrote, “Please live to fight another day.”
Soni Razdan makes an emotional appeal
On Wednesday, Soni took to Instagram to express her support for Sonam Wangchuk and appeal to him to call off his fast.
“Dear Sonam Wangchuk, for your health we all do pray… Please do not leave us in this way. Please live to fight another day…Please stay. Please end your fast today,” Soni wrote.
The actor shared the note with a caption that read, “We need you. Don’t leave us 🙏”
Soni's message comes as support for Sonam Wangchuk's protest continues to gather momentum. Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, along with writer Arundhati Roy, economist Jayati Ghosh, and several other prominent personalities, have urged Sonam Wangchuk to call off his indefinite hunger strike.
Actor Rubina Dilaik also took to Instagram supporting Sonam Wangchuk, saying, “He is a real hero. Don't let him die fighting for our country's own good.” She was seen sharing a post by actor Zeenat Aman, who had earlier urged the government to hold a peaceful dialogue with the climate activist.
“With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India,” further wrote Zeenat, appealing to the Indian government, adding, “We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all,” Zeenat wrote on Instagram.
Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer, innovator and education reformer from Ladakh, joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28. The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), began over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
The protest has been ongoing for 25 days, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking system.
Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then. Tuesday marked the 17th day of his fast. Protest organisers have claimed Wangchuk has lost over 8kg, developed muscle loss and is experiencing severe weakness, though he has refused repeated requests to end the fast.
Sonam Wangchuk is not the only one sitting on a hunger strike. Student activists have also been on a parallel hunger strike for the same duration. At least four of them are from the All India Students Association (AISA). One of them had to be hospitalised on Monday due to hypovolemic shock. Sonam Wangchuk and the CJP supporters will also march peacefully to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session, to demand the resignation of Pradhan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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