TS Inter Results 2024 Live: TSBIE Telangana Board 1st and 2nd year results awaited, updates here

TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will announce Telangana Board 1st and 2nd year results likely soon. The TS Inter Results 2024 for first year and second year can be checked by candidates on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from the official website of TSBIE, the results can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in. The results will also be available on manabadi.co.in.

TS Inter 1st year examination was started on February 28 and concluded on March 18, 2024. The Board conducted TS Inter examination for 2nd year from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift on all days for both the classes- from 9 am to 12 noon.

Practical exams for both general and vocational courses were held from February 1 to 15. The English practical exam for eligible candidates was held on February 16, 2024. The Ethics and Human Values exam took place on February 17, and the Environmental Education examination on February 19, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.