TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Telangana 1st, 2nd year scores today at 11 am
TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st and 2nd year results will be declared today, April 24. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release TS Inter results 2024 at 11 am through a press conference, following which students can check their marks memos on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The Inter results will be hosted on Hindustan Times as well....Read More
TS Inter results 2024 on the HT Portal (register to get alert/check scores after 11 am)
Students can register on the HT Portal for TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results. By doing it, they will become eligible to get updates on their mobile phones as soon as the result is released.
The TS Inter 1st year exam started on February 28 and ended on March 18. For the 2nd year, exams were held from February 29 to March 19. The examination was conducted in single shifts on all days for both classes—from 9 am to 12 pm.
Follow this live blog for the direct link to the TS Inter result and other details.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Use roll number, check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year scores on HT after 11 am
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Check the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year general and vocational stream marks on the HT Portal using your hall ticket number at 11 am.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: How to check IPE 1st, 2nd year marks on the official websites
- Go to one of the result websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.
- Open the Telangana IPE March result page for your class and stream – Class 11 or 12 and general or vocational.
- Enter your hall ticket number.
- Login and check your marks memo online.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Supplementary examination later this year
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Students who do not qualify in the IPE 1st and 2nd year examinations will have another chance to pass their respective classes this year itself. The Telangana board will conduct the Intermediate Supplementary examination for those who fail the main examination. The dates and the application schedule for the IPE 1st and 2nd year exams will be announced today, April 24, during the press conference.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Re-verification and re-counting of marks
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: After the TSBIE IPE 1st and 2nd year result is released, the TSBIE will begin the process for accepting re-verification and re-counting applications. Students who are not happy with the marks awarded to them can apply for it through the board's website on payment of a fee for each paper. More details, including the schedule, will be announced along with the results.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: What will be mentioned on the IPE 1st, 2nd year marks memos
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Students' personal details, roll numbers, names of subjects, grades secured in each subject, overall results and other details will be mentioned on the IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memos. The online marks memos will be released after 11 am today, April 24.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Both general and vocational results today
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: The TSBIE will release Inter 1st and 2nd year results for general and vocational streams together. Four separate links will be activated after 11 am on the board's websites and the HT Portal:
- TS Inter 1st year general results.
- TS Inter 2nd year general results.
- TS Inter 1st year vocational results.
- TS Inter 2nd year vocational results.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Login details needed to view marks online
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: To check TSBIE IPE 1st and 2nd year scores online, students have to use their public examination hall ticket numbers. The scorecards will be available for donload at 11 am.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: List of websites
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: These are the websites where the Telangana Class 11 and Class 12 results will be hosted:
- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- results.cgg.gov.in
Additionally, students can also check their scores on the HT Portal. The marks memos will be issued online at 11 am today, April 24.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Date and time
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: As per the official notice issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the IPE 1st and 2nd year result will be declared on April 24 at 11 am via a press conference. After the press conference is over, students can check their marks on the board's websites and on the HT Portail.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Check IPE 1st, 2nd year marks here after 11 am
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Students can check their TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results here after 11 am using their roll or hall ticket numbers.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results today
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce TS Inter 1st and 2nd year final exam results today, April 24.