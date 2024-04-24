TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Telangana 1st, 2nd year scores today at 11 am

TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st and 2nd year results will be declared today, April 24. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release TS Inter results 2024 at 11 am through a press conference, following which students can check their marks memos on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The Inter results will be hosted on Hindustan Times as well....Read More

The TS Inter 1st year exam started on February 28 and ended on March 18. For the 2nd year, exams were held from February 29 to March 19. The examination was conducted in single shifts on all days for both classes—from 9 am to 12 pm.

