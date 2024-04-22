AP SSC Result 2024 Live: BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Class 10th results today

AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is set to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th final examination result (AP SSC result 2024) today, April 22. At 11 am, the board will declare the AP 10th result 2024 through a press conference, after which students can check their marks on the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in. ...Read More

The BSEAP conducted the AP SSC Class 10th final examination March 18 onwards. The exam started with the first language paper and ended on March 30. Papers were held in single shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm but some papers were shorter and ended at 11:30 am.

