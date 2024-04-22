AP SSC Result 2024 Live: BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Class 10th results today
AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is set to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th final examination result (AP SSC result 2024) today, April 22. At 11 am, the board will declare the AP 10th result 2024 through a press conference, after which students can check their marks on the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in. ...Read More
The BSEAP conducted the AP SSC Class 10th final examination March 18 onwards. The exam started with the first language paper and ended on March 30. Papers were held in single shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm but some papers were shorter and ended at 11:30 am.
The Andhra Pradesh board Class 10th final exams took place between March 18 and 30. The exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am or 12:45 pm, depending on the length of the paper.
- Open the AP SSC result website, results.bse.ap.gov.in.
- Go to the SSC or Class 10 result page.
- Enter the required information and log in.
- Check and download your result.
Check the Andhra Pradesh board Class 10 result on Hindustan Times using this link-
The official website for AP SSC or Class 10 result is 'results.bse.ap.gov.in'.
The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exam result will be announced at a press conference scheduled for 11 am today. Soon after that, the link to download the scorecard/marks memo will be activated on the BSEAP website.
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce results of the SSC or Class 10th final examination, 2024 today, April 22.