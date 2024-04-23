Anne Hathaway reveals kissing 10 men in 1 day and feeling ‘gross’ about it; 'pretended I was excited'

Anne Hathaway in a recent interview shed light on a far more bizarre audition practice of the 2000s. The Devil Wears Prada star revealed a shocking experience where she was expected to kiss a staggering 10 men in a single day, all in the name of "chemistry testing." Hathaway went on to describe feeling not just awkward, but downright "gross" about the whole ordeal, but still ‘pretended to be excited.’ Anne Hathaway also shared a solo photo from the Bulgari gala.

Anne Hathaway's ‘gross’ chemistry test in 2000’s

“Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it,” the One Day actress told V magazine in a recent interview.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: ‘Vendetta against Meghan Markle’: Why is Angela Levin facing backlash after ‘mocking’ duchess

The actress, who recently starred in a new romance movie The Idea of You, playing an older woman who falls in love with a much younger man portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine, recalled her early days in Hollywood as a newcomer trying to make her mark.

‘Kissing 10 men in one day,’ Hathaway recalls bizarre request

"I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross." the Oscar winner continued.

Also read: Disease X: Scientists warn next pandemic could be triggered by virus of ‘deadly infectious illness'

Anne Hathaway spoke about her early Hollywood practices and how she felt the pressure to not be seen as “difficult.” "I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play; no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time, and now we know better." She said.

Where to watch The Idea of You?

The Idea of You is a romantic comedy about a single mother (Anne Hathaway) who falls in love with her teenage daughter’s favourite pop star (Nickolas Galitzine). Watch The Idea of You on Prime Video worldwide from May 2nd. Galitzine, 29, is a rising star in Hollywood after starring in Red, White, and Royal Blue (2023), Bottoms (2014), and Taken (2017). In fact, Anne Hathaway says she knew Galitzine was the perfect choice for the role of heartthrob Hayes the moment he walked into the audition.

“We had met a number of young men already, but I remember laughing when Nick walked in because he was so ridiculously perfect for the part. I just thought, ‘He is it,’” she earlier said in an interview.