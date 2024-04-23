Kanye West's 'disgusting' sexist remark about Michelle Obama irks netizens; ‘first learn how to..’

In a new tirade that has ignited social media fury, Kanye West sparked outrage with a 'disrespectful' comment about the former First Lady, Michelle Obama. The American rapper, no stranger to controversies, made the remarks during his appearance on musician Justin Laboy’s show. The comment, widely condemned as sexist and uncalled for, has left netizens seething and demanding an apology. Kanye West faces backlash for disrespectful comments about Michelle Obama on a podcast, sparking social media fury

Kanye West reveals his ‘threesome’ fantasy

Ye, who is currently married to former Yeezy model Bianca Censori, was blasted over his viral comment about the former president's wife after a sneak peek of the premiere episode of Justin LaBoy's The Download podcast was posted online.

"Who's one other woman y'all gonna have a threesome with? You could pick anyone in the world," the host asks the Vultures rapper, seemingly including Bianca Censori in his question. After taking some time to think and then laughing his mind out, Kanye responded, “Michelle Obama! You gotta f--- the [former] president's wife!”

His comments were met with criticism on social media, with one user writing, "This is sick." “Kanye, I'm sure Michelle is flattered but that invitation seems a little unrealistic. Maybe start with something more achievable, like learning to chew with your mouth closed.” Wrote another sarcastically.

Internet slams Kanye West over Michelle Obama remark

Kanye has become a habitual social media offender with his remarks, leaving even his fans questioning whether he does this purposefully for attention. The rapper faced cancellation earlier over his antisemitic rants before making a comeback with Vultures earlier this year.

"First learn how to chew with your mouth closed," one person trolled the Flashing Lights singer, even commenting on his titanium teeth. "Exactly what is Kanye West talking about? He's disrespecting his wife, Bianca Censori. I wouldn't be surprised if she filed for divorce after hearing this," chimed other.

Kanye West takes shots at Drake and J.Cole

After Drake vs Lamar, seems like fans can look forward to a new diss war between Drake and West. In the second half of the clip, Kanye drops his verse on a remix of Future’s Like That featuring Metro Boomin, where he takes a shot at both Drake and Cole. "Where's Lucian? Serve your master, n***a/You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya?," Ye raps.

"Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n***as (Bad for n***as)/Y'all so outta sight, outta mind (Outta sight)/I can't even think of a Drake line/Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry/Play this s**t back a hundred-thirty times." He adds.