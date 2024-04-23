Fatal shooting at West Richland school: ‘Woman killed’, gunman flees as cops lock down campus

A horrific incident was reported today at West Richland Elementary School. Reports indicate a fatal shooting has occurred, leaving one woman dead. The suspect remains at large, leading to a critical lockdown on the school campus. According to Claire Venema of the Richland Police Department, the shooting happened close to William Wiley Elementary School in West Richland; the woman's identification has not yet been disclosed. Police said they arrested the accused after overpowering him by shooting him in the leg. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

School shooting at Wiley Elementary in West Richland

The incident occurred on April 22 in West Richland, Washington. As per the locals, the shooting occurred at around 3 PM when it was the time for students to head back from school. According to a Richland school district alert, the suspect's home is currently under lockdown by West Richland police, and the school district is focused on getting students back to their families.

Woman killed in school shooting

More details surrounding the West Richland Elementary School shooting remain unclear. While authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the ‘dead’ woman – whether a parent picking up a child or a bystander caught shooting – a critical lockdown has been implemented, forcing students and staff to take shelter inside the building. Multiple updates from the school districts were sent to the parents updating them about their children’s safety.

“During dismissal today, there was a shooting at William Wiley Elementary School in West Richland. The perpetrator is still at large. Schools were placed in critical lockdown. We will send updates." One of the notices sent to the parents stated via NBC news.

Witnesses say they saw the suspect run out of the area, and police are searching for the suspect in a house off South Highlands Boulevard near the school.

“All West Richland school activities and events have been cancelled. Practices and activities in schools located within the city of Richland have been moved indoors. More updates to come." The notice further said.