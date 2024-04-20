‘Haunting’ last words of the man who self-immolated during Trump's NYC trial: ‘Rotten truth of post-truth America’

On April 19, during former President Trump's trial in New York City, a man set himself on fire and uttered haunting last words before succumbing to his injuries. His final statement, "We are victims of a totalitarian con," has raised eyebrows about the motivations behind this desperate act of protest. The incident, witnessed by onlookers and captured by media cameras, has left the world grappling with questions and concerns surrounding his manifesto. Max Azzarello of St. Augustine, Florida, who police identified as the man who set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place, holds a sign a day earlier outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse in New York City, New York, U.S., April 18, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

While this may not be the first time such an extreme act has been witnessed amid legal proceedings, Max Azzarello's actions have sparked widespread debate over his final words. “My name is Max Azzarello, and I am an investigative researcher who has set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan,” his rambling manifesto read.

The 34-year-old man from Florida set himself on fire as a protest to highlight what he believed was a dire revelation: “We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.”

The self-proclaimed investigative researcher said that these allegations may seem like far-fetched conspiracy theories, but they are not. According to him through thorough research, these claims can be proved. “If you learn a great deal about Ponzi schemes, you will discover that our life is a lie.”

‘Rotten truth of ‘post-truth America’

Azzarello has a history of arrests, having been arrested three times in Florida in the past, including in August of last year for disturbing the peace and property damage as reported by the Post. Before pouring gasoline all over him and distributing pamphlets to Donald Trump’s supporters, Azzarello urged others to investigate the story and even provided links to uncover what he believed was the “disturbing truth behind a ‘post-truth America.’” He described it as the scariest and most foolish story in world history, emphasising the urgent need for action in response to a desperate state of emergency.

“Because these words are true, this is an act of revolution,” his last line read before apologising to his family and close friends for taking such extreme measures.

For those unfamiliar, Azzarello died shortly after being rushed to the hospital due to severe burns sustained in the park where he set himself ablaze. Media coverage outside Trump’s trial captured this horrific incident, and onlookers alerted officials while doing their best to save him.