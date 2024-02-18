Auto workers rally in Donald Trump's support at Michigan campaign stop: ‘Thank you President Trump. We got your back’

Despite grappling with several legal troubles, former US President Donald Trump, hopeful of the 2024 presidential election, stepped out for an Oakland County campaign stop in Michigan on February 17. As he faces off against federal charges for his alleged contribution to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol and other charges in Georgia for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, he's met with yet another demand to pay up nearly $355 million as penalty in a civil fraud case. Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump greets retired auto worker Brian Pannebeckerat during a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, on February 17, 2024. The state�s primary election is set to take place on February 27. (Photo by alex wroblewski / AFP)(AFP)

Contrary to the legal opposition catching up to him for his alleged actions, he's found support elsewhere.

Auto workers with Trump at the Michigan campaign stop

Taking to the stage at a Get Out the Vote rally in Waterford Township, Trump strategically pit all attacks against him as against his supporters too. Synonymously equating all judges and prosecutors with his opposing Democrats, he said: “These are Democrats that definitely hate me. They hate you too, I hate to tell you".

Ultimately, he found a firm voice speaking in support of him. He brought an overzealous auto worker on stage, who then did the talking for all his supporters and him. The retired auto worker Brian Pannebeckerat was more than ready for the moment. He made the most of the opportunity by spelling out his community's cheers for the former president.

“Thank you President Trump. We got your back. The auto workers are going to support this guy like we did in 16, 20. We're going to do it again in 24," said the Michigan United Auto Workers member as Trump flashed his proud smile beside him, and the room erupted with roars of enthusiasm.

Trump claimed to “like this guy”, whom he'd supposedly met backstage earlier. He addressed the auto worker's visible physical strength that “could rip you apart”. In return, Pannebeckerat promised Trump 85 million votes from the auto workers. Trump continued to mention how they talked about the auto workers “not having a job in two years”.

The ex-president has been vocally supporting these labour groups in his presidential fight against Democratic President Joe Biden. The Michigan presidential primary is slated for February 27.

The UAW strike was declared last year in September. US car workers walked out against the Detroit Three automakers - Ford Motor Co, Stellantis and General Motors- as the 2019 labour contracts between the union representing these workers and the company trio expired on September 14. Through their negotiations, the UAW sought a pay rise, a 4-day work week with overtime pay, defined-benefit pensions for full-time workers and the termination of the employment two-tier system that divided the workers into classes - older and better paid with more benefits vs. the younger tier hired after 2007.