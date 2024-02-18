 Truckers refuse to accept loads from NYC after Trump's civil fraud trial outcome - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / Truckers refuse to accept loads from NYC after Donald Trump slapped with a $355M fine in fraud case

Truckers refuse to accept loads from NYC after Donald Trump slapped with a $355M fine in fraud case

BySumanti Sen
Feb 18, 2024 11:42 AM IST

Trucker Chicago Ray posted a video where he claimed that some of his colleagues have decided to stop making deliveries to New York City

Truckers who support Donald Trump are refusing to driveto New York City aftera New York judge ordered the former president to pay nearly $355 million in penalties in a civil fraud case. Chicago Ray, a conservative social media influencer and trucker, posted a video where he claimed that some of his colleagues have decided to stop making deliveries to New York City as a protest against the Manhattan Supreme Court ruling.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at a campaign event in Waterford Township, Michigan, U.S., February 17, 2024 (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)(REUTERS)
“I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for about the past hour and I’ve talked to about ten drivers … and they’re going to start refusing loads to New York City starting on Monday,” Ray said in the video from inside his truck.

He added that some people who work with him have already told their bosses they would not go to New York City. “I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I’ll tell you what — you f–k around and find out,” Ray said, adding that their bosses “ain’t gonna care if we deny the loads — we’ll just go somewhere else.”

“Do you know how f—king hard it is to get into New York City with one of these motherf—ckers?” he said, referring to his truck. “Man, f—k that. “ Ray went on to suggest that 95% of truckers support Trump.

Judge Arthur Engoron banned Trump from serving as a company director. Trump has also been banned from taking out loans from banks in the state for as many as three years.

Trump later said he would appeal the ruling, according to BBC. "A crooked New York state judge just ruled I have to pay a fine for $355m for having built a perfect company," he said. "It's a very sad day for - in my opinion - the country."

