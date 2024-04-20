Max Azzarello dies after setting himself on fire near Trump trial in NYC
Conspiracy theorist dies after self-immolation outside courthouse
Max Azzarello, the “Troubled conspiracy theorist” has passed away after setting himself on fire outside the courthouse. The Florida resident was earlier rushed to the hospital after suffering a third-degree burn. The incident, which occurred amidst a highly charged atmosphere of media coverage and public attention surrounding the trial, has shocked and saddened many. The disturbing incident took place in a Manhattan park across the streets where former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial was underway.
Who was Max Azzarello?
On April 19th, a shocking sequence of events took place as journalists waited outside of the Manhattan courthouse to cover the trial of former President Donald Trump in the hush money case. As they were detailing the case development, smoke began to billow across the street from the courthouse. As cameras panned the scene, one of them caught a man, later identified as Maxwell Azzarello, on fire while seated. Firefighters quickly responded with extinguishers to put out the blaze.
The individual reportedly approached Trump supporters earlier and distributed pamphlets according to Fox News. Later, he blew up a pile of flyers that contained a link to the Substack newsletter before pouring gasoline on himself. The 37-year-old has reportedly died after suffering from a severe burn.
{This is a developing story; please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}