3 Washington DC police officers shot while trying to serve arrest warrant, several schools on lockdown

At least three police officers sustained injuries after a gunman continues to open fire from a residence in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, police said. All three of the officers, according to the police, were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.(X)

Officers are still investigating the incident and they have closed down Benning Road, Southeast between G Street and Southern Avenue, Southeast.

Anyone in the vicinity is urged by the authorities to look for alternate routes along Alabama Avenue and 46th Street in Southeast.

“This remains an active situation and the individual has continued to fire from that location,” Pamela A. Smith, the Metropolitan Police Department Chief, said at a news conference. “We are asking everyone to please stay out of this location until we are able to apprehend the suspect.”

Fourth officer transported to hospital for minor injuries

Meanwhile, law officials have blocked off several city blocks and put numerous schools on lockdown, the gunman stayed holed up in his home and kept firing at the cops.

"A fourth officer has also been transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. This officer did not sustain gunshot wound injuries," a police spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

As law enforcement responds to the shooting, several roads have been cut off surrounding the location. According to school officials, an alert status has been issued at three elementary schools in the vicinity.

"This remains an active scene and for your safety, we ask that you stay away from the area," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Darius Mayfield, a Republican candidate For NJ's 12th Congressional District, informed on X (formerly known as Twitter), that he is currently in D.C.

"I am currently in DC and am saddened to hear about the current active shooter just a few blocks away. My prayers go out to the 3 officers shot during the pursuit. The scene is still active, so please remain vigilant and safe during this trying time. #PrayingForDC," Mayfield wrote.