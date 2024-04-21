Horror in Brooklyn: Mass stabbing on NYC party boat docked at Army terminal, multiple injured

A night of revelry turned into a nightmare in Brooklyn last night. On April 20, a mass stabbing incident occurred on a party boat docked at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, leaving multiple individuals injured. The New York Police Department (NYPD) and New York City Fire Department (FDNY) responded to emergency calls for help at Pier 4 at approximately 5.30 pm, where several people were rushed to the emergency room after sustaining injuries from the incident. A view of the party boat where media sources say police responded to reports of multiple people stabbed during a fight, at a Brooklyn Army Terminal pier in New York City, U.S. April 20, 2024. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (REUTERS)

Multiple injuries in NYC party boat stabbing

According to police, the stabbing occurred on the Brooklyn waterfront near the intersection of Brooklyn Navy Yard and Brooklyn Army Terminal. Three people were hospitalised after sustaining stab wounds to their torso, chest and abdomen, as well as a wound to the head from a bottle that was thrown at a man who was 28 years old. The victims were said to be 32, 40 and 28-year-old men.

The NYPD told Daily Mail, "All victims were conscious and alert. EMS responded and transported all the victims to NYU Langone Hospital, Brooklyn in a stable condition." Additionally, two more people sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, however, they declined any further medical treatment.

Investigation underway, no arrests made

According to AP reports, no arrests were made on Saturday, but an investigation is currently underway. Authorities instructed all 1,300 individuals aboard to go ashore after arriving at the scene. According to a statement on social media, the event company that ran the day and night parties aboard the boat said there was a “crime scene” near the pier and that the evening event would be postponed.

“BYFAR Entertainment has always been a beacon of safe events in New York City and this rare occurrence has never been the norm with us,” the statement posted on social media read.

While officials have yet to confirm which boat was involved in the harrowing incident, multiple images and videos from the night show that it was the Cornucopia Majesty. The report states that none of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries at the time of the incident. The pier that was the scene of the incident is a former Army supply depot that is now home to a variety of industrial businesses and used by the city’s ferry service as well as private vessels.