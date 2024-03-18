Brooklyn apartment building fire claims 2 lives, displaces dozens; police investigation underway

Two people were killed and two firefighters sustained injuries in a raging apartment fire in Brooklyn on Sunday, officials said. The fire broke out at four-story building on 159 Bay Street between Bath and Benson Avenues in Bath Beach at 6.45 pm.(AP/Representative)

The fire broke out at a four-story building on 159 Bay Street between Bath and Benson Avenues in Bath Beach at 6.45 pm, prompting 60 firefighters to rush to the scene, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nearly dozens of people were displaced following the Brooklyn apartment building fire. The cause of the blaze remains under probe.

After reaching the spot, the fire department official found two unidentified men on the second floor of the apartment and they were pronounced dead at the spot.

No information has been provided about their identities and the reason of their death will be determined by the city's medical examiner.

According to CBS 2, while the residents of the building were running down the stairs, they saw a man on fire and screaming.

“There was a guy on fire … people walking downstairs … the door was open, guy was on fire. They couldn’t help him,” witness Pasquale M said.

Also Read: Mark Coleman: UFC legend ‘battling for life’ after saving parents from devastating fire but his beloved dog…

7 hospitalised after fire broke out in Brooklyn apartment building on New Year's Eve

Seven people, including two children, were rushed to a hospital after they inhaled smoke following a massive blaze at a Brooklyn apartment building on New Year's eve.

Some neighbours said they heard fireworks outside and came out to discover the courtyard on fire, sparking commotion and driving people out of the building.

"I heard the boom, boom, boom, and when I came out, back on the other side of the building, it's on fire. Like a bonfire. But I'm glad everybody is out, thank God," resident Susan Aeiken told CBS News.

Around 80 people were evacuated following the fire and moved to a temporary shelter.

Also Read: Who is Aaron Bushnell? US Air Force member dies after setting himself on fire over Gaza war

In December 2022, a massive inferno at a New York City Police Department facility in Brooklyn destroyed much of the evidence that was stored there, police said,

At a press conference, interim NYPD Chief of agency Jeffrey Maddrey stated that a comprehensive accounting of the damage will not be available until the agency can enter and investigate the building.